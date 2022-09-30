Cameron Vanzant-less Farmington set to host unbeaten Alma in 5A-West showdown

By Steve Andrews | Photo by Sadie Rucker

Farmington will again be without all-state quarterback Cameron Vanzant Friday night when the Cardinals host a soaring Alma team with early 5A-West Conference title implications on the line.

Alma comes in 4-0, winning its first conference game against Clarksville last Friday night, while Farmington (2-2) has dropped its past two, falling to 7A opponent Rogers two weeks ago, before a narrow 21-14 defeat at Harrison last Friday in the conference opener.

The Cardinals have had to readjust its offense a bit, after Vanzant injured his foot in the second half of the Rogers game. Despite the injury, he remained in that game and proceeded to throw for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was averaging over 300 yards passing per game.

“He’s a tough kid,” said Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge. “Right now, he is getting treatment and is week-to-week. Could be six weeks, could be four weeks. We don’t know.”

To fill the void under center, the Cardinals have turned to one of their defensive leaders, senior Sam Wells, who started his first game against Harrison, completing 12-of-22 passes for 114 yards, while running for an additional 85 yards.

“Sam did really well in the Harrison game for his first time starting at quarterback,” Eldridge said. “He is a great athlete and was the ‘quarterback’ of our defense in the secondary. We felt like he got a lot of experience in the Harrison game and he’s going to be really good. “

Wells has previously taken snaps at quarterback but had yet to play in a game, spending most of his time on defense. Through the first five games of last season, he led the state in interceptions.

“He’s got wheels, and he can really run, and can throw on the run,” Eldridge said. “He’s just got to get tuned up to what we are asking him to do. And he will, because he’s such a smart player and a great leader for.

Alma head coach Rusty Bush said he does not see much of a drop off in the Wells-led Farmington offense.

“As an opposing coach, you expect there to be a drop off with the backup quarterback in there, but you stick the film in there and there is no drop off,” Bush said. “He threw the ball really well, and he is a tremendous runner. I saw him make several big plays against Harrison. And man, Farmington is a really good football, the total package.”

Bush also has a supreme quarterback at the controls of his offense, which has been a big reason for the Airedales’ success, thus far.

Prior to last season, senior Joe Trusty transferred in from Greenwood, where there was a logjam of talented quarterback. Alma seemed to be the perfect landing spot as he immediately gave the offense a spark, throwing for more that 2,000 yards and 19 TDs as a junior.

So far this season he has completed 38-of-56 passes (68 percent) for 469 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has also rushed 36 times for 232 yards and 5 TDs.

“Man, he’s just s dude,” Bush said with a chuckle. “That’s what we call them in the coaching world. Joe has been awesome since he’s got here. It took him a while to learn the system and get to know the guys, but he is one that has inserted himself into the brotherhood of those seniors. He is just a great competitor.

“In the offseason, I just saw him in a different light. I saw his eyes. I saw his passion. And he has kind of put this team on his shoulders to do something special.”

Bush said the commitment of this season’s senior class has made the biggest impact on turning around a once-proud program from one that had struggled for the past few years. The Airedales won just two games in the Covid-altered 2020, then won three games a year ago. Now, the sky’s the limit.

“These seniors were 10th-graders when I got here, so they were my first group,” he said. “They took their lumps and were a part of that building process. This group has just taken it upon themselves to work hard in the offseason and come in with determination to have a special season. And it’s been really cool to see it unfold.”

Bush called this week’s contest at Farmington the most relevant game Alma has had the opportunity to play in for the past few years. The Airedales have not had a winning record since 2017 and haven’t won a conference title since 2013.

“That’s what I told our kids, it’s been a while since the Alma standard has been there. It’s been a while since we’ve been in a game with the relevancy of this one. Obviously, it has conference title implications, it has playoff-seeding implications, but that’s what high school football is all about.

“Our kids have put themselves in a place to play in a great ball game that all these people are talking about. I’m just so proud for them and proud to be a part of it.”

Eldridge knows his team is in for a battle and knows the key to victory is containing Trusty.

“Alma is a really good football team that is well-coached, and they have a great quarterback,” Eldridge said. “He does a really good job, even when plays break down he’s able to make plays with his feet. He runs the scramble drill really well. They are a three-phase team who plays all three phases of the game well. We just have to settle in and take advantage of our opportunities in each phase of our game.”

The Cardinals have suffered from some self-inflicted wounds this season, including converting on only 2 of 6 trips to the red zone against Harrison last week.

“Defensively, we played really well, except for a couple of plays here and there. Harrison is a tough football team, and we just didn’t get it done. We’ve got to get better at that.”

Bush understands the urgency of what this came could mean and has reinforced that all week with his troops – despite who the opposition is.

“Our standard is to go play tough, hard-nosed football,” he said. “So, it doesn’t matter who is on the other side, we are going to go out there and play our best and see how this thing unfolds.”