PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Port St. Joe football team is already working towards it’s week 7 game which will come on the home field Friday against Vernon. That while the folks around Port St. Joe are celebrating a rather big win this past Friday night over rival Blountstown. Coach Tanner Jones and his guys putting the clamps on the Tigers big time, holding a good Blountstown offense to just a total of 162 yards. And it kept the Tigers offense off the board, the only Blountstown score came on a fumble return for a touchdown. That game ending 24-6 and it puts St. Joe up there with undefeated Sneads in terms of seeding for both the SSAC and the state playoffs down the road. Coach Tanner Jones Monday quick to credit the guys on that Sharks D who really put in the effort in the win Friday. “Defensively we played really really well. You know are 3 D-lineman for most of the night, Saylor Tull, Jay Stuckey and Gavin Lee played unbelievable. They made a lot of plays in the backfield, wrecked havoc all night with their offensive line. And our linebackers cleaned it up, our outside linebackers were able to force the counter back inside. And bring it back to those big guys.”

