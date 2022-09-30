Read full article on original website
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Whip Salon in Ridgefield is SIX! Book an Appointment for Friday and CELEBRATE!
Since opening Whip Salon in Ridgefield six years ago, founder and owner Amy Pal has created an upscale, trendy brand that includes five locations - each staffed with a talented team of hair and beauty professionals. Congratulations, Amy!. "Whip Salon Ridgefield is where it all started! We are so fortunate...
Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Mike Boland
There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
Ridgefield ECDC announces judges for Tiger Shark Tank!
Announcing Acclaimed Judges for “Tiger-Shark Tank” on Oct 26!. Ridgefield-based Entrepreneurs and Business Owners – get your pitch ready! The ECDC has organized a Tiger-Shark Tank event so that you can pitch your business idea to an incredible panel of notable leaders, entrepreneurs and investors. On Wednesday,...
Ridgefield Passes Native Plants Only Policy on Ridgefield Town Property
Ridgefield's Board of Selectmen has unanimously approved a policy that will require all new plantings on town property to be native plants. Native plants are defined as those that are indigenous to the Northeast United States. The policy recognizes the importance of native plants to our ecosystem and the negative...
Bethel Resident Marcia A. (Najam) Filimon, 81, has Died
Marcia A. (Najam) Filimon, 81, of Bethel, wife of the late Robert A. Filimon, Sr., passed away peacefully and entered the house of our Lord on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022. Mrs. Filimon was born in Danbury on May 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Peter Najam...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Bonkers Cupcakes
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bonkers Cupcakes!
adam broderick salon & spa goes pink in October and supports Ann's Place
During the month of October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the adam broderick salon & spa in Ridgefield and Southbury will support Ann’s Place, an organization that provides help and hope to those living with cancer. The Salon will donate October proceeds to the Danbury-based nonprofit.
New Canaan Ranked 2nd Best School District in Connecticut by Niche
Niche, a website headquartered in Pennsylvania that boasts they review and analyze dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, has released the 2023 Best School Districts in Connecticut. New Canaan has been ranked #2. New Canaan Public Schools is a top rated, public school...
The Kennedy Center, Inc., Trumbull, CT is Now The Kennedy Collective
TRUMBULL, CT - The Kennedy Center, Inc., renowned for its unwavering support and advocacy of individuals with disabilities, has changed its name to The Kennedy Collective. The new name reflects the organization’s core belief that it takes a collective approach to ensure people with disabilities have a voice, are valued, and provided with opportunities to succeed.
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Winners in “4000 Miles” Bike Giveaway
Westport, CT - Gosia Jaros of New Canaan is the winner of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960, in a contest sponsored by Westport Country Playhouse in conjunction with its recent production of “4000 Miles.” The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Ms. Jaros is giving the prize to her friend, Kelly McCaffrey of Stamford, who wanted a bike to explore the trails in Connecticut.
Greenwich Named Third Best School District in Connecticut by Niche
Niche, a website headquartered in Pennsylvania that boasts they review and analyze dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, has released the 2023 Best School Districts in Connecticut. Greenwich has been ranked the third-best school district in Connecticut!. Greenwich Public Schools is a top...
Ridgefield is 7th Best Public School in Connecticut According to Niche
Niche, a website headquartered in Pennsylvania that boasts they review and analyze dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, has released the 2023 Best School Districts in Connecticut. This ranking is based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students...
Stylish Spoon gluten-free bakery opens in Norwalk!
Yesterday, Mayor Rilling, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader, Common Council Member Goldstein and community members officially welcomed Stylish Spoon to Norwalk with a ribbon cutting at their grand opening event. Stylish Spoon is a gluten-free bakery located at 97 Water Street in South Norwalk. You can learn more about...
Environment's Inspiration, Contemporary Exhibit By Ginny Howsam Friedman at The Geary Gallery of Darien
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its October exhibit, "Environment's Inspiration," featuring the contemporary landscape paintings of Dutchess County, NY artist, Ginny Howsam Friedman. Her nature-inspired abstracts will be on display October 1-29. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30...
Whip Salon Opens 4th CT Location, in Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - Whip Salon (www.whipsalon.com) is opening a new corporate location in Fairfield, CT, at 58 Post Road. This will be its fourth salon location in Connecticut, with a fifth location in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Whip Salon is a modern, full-service salon catering to women and men, offering haircuts, hair coloring and blowout and styling services.
Darien Police honor career of Lieutenant William Duignan who retired effective October 1, 2022
Last week, Darien Police honored the career of Lieutenant William Duignan, #1200, appointed February 3, 1985, retired effective Oct 1, 2022. Lieutenant Duignan has faithfully served with honor and distinction in virtually every aspect of our departmental operations; Officer, Detective, ERT member, Field Training Officer and Detective Sergeant. As a Lieutenant, he served as both a Field Services Platoon Commander and as Detective Bureau Commander. For approximately the last two years, Lt. Duignan has been staffing the Platoon Commander position on the midnight patrol tour.
Tour New Milford's Buck's Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp on October 15
New Milford's Buck's Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp will host an Open House on Saturday, October 15th, 2022! Tours will run from 1-3pm. The 118-acre campus located in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains in Western Connecticut, surrounded by hilly farmland and quaint New England towns, is a true oasis where campers can find their best selves, belong to an inclusive community, develop a love for nature and the arts, and discover their own passions.
City of Norwalk Holds Recreation and Parks Master Plan Workshops
The City of Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department invites you to participate in the City’s Recreation and Parks Master Plan. Register at the project’s website Norwalk Parks Plan to participate in one of two upcoming long-term visioning workshops. There are two upcoming workshops. The first is Oct. 13,...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Sexton Lighting
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sexton Lighting!
Founders Hall Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Oktoberfest
Founders Hall had a fabulous turnout for the Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 1. With an authentic German menu created by Raffaele Gallo, head chef of Gallo Ridgefield, beer pairings from Nod Hill Brewery, an exciting live auction emceed by the always energetic Daniel C. Levine, Creative Director of ACT of Connecticut, terrific live music by The Beatniks featuring Cee, and captivating magic by David Ferst, The FERST Name in Magic, a great time was had by all to celebrate Founders Hall’s 20th anniversary.
