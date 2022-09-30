Read full article on original website
KOCO
Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral
TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
KTUL
Video of alleged intoxicated minor arrested at Tulsa fairgrounds sparks controversy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As jolting as the sky-high rides on the midway can be at the Tulsa State Fair, they pale in comparison to Brandon Alexander's reaction to what was happening at ground level where a teenager was being arrested by a deputy. "We were terrified the boy...
KTUL
Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting home on fire in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested by Tulsa Fire Investigators after starting a fire on the porch of a home in midtown Tulsa on Monday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Monday morning firefighters responded to a housefire near 15th Street and Utica Avenue. Firefighters arrived...
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking help in identifying alleged copper thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Street Crimes Unit is trying to identify the man seen. He is suspected of breaking into a restricted fenced in area of an AEP substation near North Mingo and East Latimer on October 2. Police say once inside the substation area,...
KTUL
Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
KTUL
1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to Red Fox Apartments near East 21st Place and North Memorial Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They say the victim was alert and speaking...
Tulsa police investigate after a shooting at an east Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot at the Red Fox Apartments. Police at the scene confirmed to FOX23 the victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. Two people are in custody at this time, but police said...
KTUL
Claremore police catch, arrest employees selling vape products to minors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department announced that they are cracking down on underage vaping. They said they have made some arrests recently in hopes of protecting children in the community. Officers said they have received numerous complaints from concerned parents about local stores selling vape products...
Police: Robbery leads to arrest of Tulsa murder suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery in midtown Tulsa led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been wanted since May. Police said on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., three suspects, later identified as Dominique Jordan, Dorian Jordan and Raven Moya, went into Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall, near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, where they grabbed several items of clothing and left.
TMZ.com
Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen
A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly killing stepfather
Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of his stepfather in Tulsa.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In Connection To Shooting Death Of Teen
Tulsa Police have arrested one of the department's most wanted suspects. According to police, Dominique Jordan was wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old back in May of 2022. Police say they were called out to a hookah lounge near Admiral and Lewis and found Corlin Jones dead...
Rash of breaking-and-entering cases continues in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city continues.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 65-Year-Old Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on behalf of the Porum Police Department in Muskogee County on Tuesday morning. According to troopers, 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins...
KTUL
California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming – including 9-year-old girl
Police in Tulsa said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.
KTUL
Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
Authorities searching for man in Skiatook Lake
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is searching for a person at Skiatook Lake Monday morning. OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division said they are looking for one man. Troopers are assisting the search. Multiple boats were seen in the lake. This is a developing story. Download the...
KTUL
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
