Android 14 May Make AV1 Codec & 64-bit App Support Mandatory
According to the latest report, Android 14 will make the AV1 codec support mandatory for all devices. Additionally, this version of Google OS requires some devices to support 64-bit-only apps. Android 13 is the latest version of Android that was just released by the company. However, Google is always one...
Samsung Reveals Semiconductor Roadmap, Plans 1.4nm Chips By 2027
Samsung has announced that it is aiming to start manufacturing 1.4nm semiconductor chips by 2027. The company unveiled the roadmap during its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event in San Jose, US on Monday. The South Korean behemoth recently began mass producing 3nm process technology and had previously revealed plans to move to 2nm by 2025.
Android 12 Update Available For Samsung's Galaxy A11
Samsung is rolling out the Android 12 update to the Galaxy A11. The two-year-old budget smartphone is getting the Korean firm’s One UI Core 4.1 custom software along with the new Android version. The rollout recently began in Asia with firmware version A115FXXU3CVI3. It should expand to other regions in the coming days.
New Pixel Ad Shows The Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch UI & More
As Google is preparing to announce its new hardware on October 6, the company released a new Pixel ad (embedded below). This ad is titled “Get Ready for Google Pixel 7: A Phone That Gives You More”. This Pixel ad shows the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and...
Detailed Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Spec Sheets Have Appeared
Detailed Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro spec sheets have appeared, revealing a lot of information. Both are included in an official-looking image, which has been shared by Yogesh Brar. Detailed Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro spec sheets appear online, and confirm face scanning. You can check out...
New Pixel 7 Leak Confirms Face Unlock & More
We’re only three days from the official announcement of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We already know a ton about these phones, but a few more leaks won’t hurt. Thanks to the TechDroider Twitter, we know that the Pixel 7 will have face unlock among other capabilities.
Google Announces An Affordable WiFi 6E Option In The Nest WiFi Pro
Google has taken the wraps off of the Nest WiFi Pro. It’s a new mesh WiFi router system from Nest, that now supports WiFi 6E. Making it a really big upgrade from the older Nest WiFi system. This is a new tri-band designed router that has WiFi 6E, as...
Samsung Rolls Out The First Firmware Update For Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung has started to roll out a firmware update for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This is the first official firmware update that is heading to the product. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest earbuds in Samsung’s lineup that was introduced in August. Less than two months after the initial release, the product is now receiving its first firmware update from Samsung.
Xiaomi 12T Is Official With 108MP Camera, 120Hz Display & More
The Xiaomi 12T series got announced by the company during today’s event in Berlin. In addition to the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which we already talked about, the company also announced the Xiaomi 12T. This smartphone is inferior to the ‘Pro’ variant, but it’s still very compelling. This is the...
OnePlus Debuts Nord Watch With AMOLED Display & 30-day Battery
The OnePlus Nord Watch is official today. The company has been teasing the new smartwatch for the past couple of weeks, revealing its key specs bit by bit. It has finally taken wraps off the wearable‘s pricing and availability details. But let’s recap the specs first. OnePlus Nord...
More Pixel 7 Specs Leak Right Before Announcement
We’re only two days away from the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 7, and Pixel fans are excited. While we’re so close to the announcement, there’s still more information flowing in about this phone and its Pro companion. Thanks to WinFuture, we have a new leak about the Pixel 7, and it’s shaping up to be a compelling device.
More Evidence Emerge In Favor Of Bigger Battery In Galaxy S23
Reports coming out of South Korea last month suggested that Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series may feature slightly bigger batteries than the Galaxy S22. The reports mentioned a five percent increase in battery capacity. Another reliable source of Samsung leaks has now chimed in with more information about the battery capacity of the next-gen Galaxy flagships.
Here Are The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications: Leak
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are coming, and its specifications just surfaced. This information comes from OnLeaks, as the tipster partnered up with Pricebaba to make it public. Based on what was shared, these truly wireless earbuds will be equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers. This is actually a very similar setup to the one the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver. That’s not surprising considering OPPO and OnePlus are sister companies.
Pixel Watch & Apple Watch Side-By-Side + A Lot More Images
The Pixel Watch just can’t seem to stop leaking out. We’ve seen a ton of Pixel Watch content thus far, and a new leak brings us a closer look at the watch, with an Apple Watch right next to it. On top of that, a ton of Pixel Watch renders surfaced.
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs OnePlus 10T
Apple introduced four new iPhone models not long ago, the iPhone 14 series. We’ve already compared the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to many Android phones, and it’s time to check out the iPhone 14 Plus. This handset is very similar to last year’s offerings, it even has the same SoC as the iPhone 13 phones. The thing is, Apple didn’t offer a large non-Pro iPhone last year, which is exactly what this is. That being said, we wanted to compare it to an offering from OnePlus. In this article, we’ll compare the iPhone 14 Plus vs OnePlus 10T.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Announced With 200MP Camera, 120W Charging & More
The Xiaomi 12T Pro is the company’s new high-end smartphone. The device got announced today, in Berlin, and yes, this is the global launch of the phone. It’s also the initial launch of the device, as this model did not launch in China. The device arrived alongside the Xiaomi 12T, which is inferior to the ‘Pro’ model.
The October Update Is The End Of The Road For The Pixel 4
It’s early October, and that means that it’s time to get ready for the next Android security update. While Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 owners are excited about the next update, Pixel 4 users might not be all that gitty. The upcoming October update will be the last update for the Pixel 4 phones.
Official Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Cases Appear On Amazon Early
Google’s official Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases have appeared on Amazon, but a bit early. They’ve surfaced on Amazon Netherlands, as Piet (a designer), pointed out on Twitter. The official Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro cases appeared on Amazon ahead of time. It’s not exactly...
Galaxy S10 & Note 20 Get September Update In The US
Samsung is rolling out the September 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 20 series in the US. The carrier-locked variants of these phones are currently getting last month’s security update stateside. It should soon be available to unlocked models too. Samsung has already released the September SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 20 phones in most international markets.
Save $100 On The Google Pixel 6a, Ahead Of The Pixel 7 Unveiling!
This week, Google is going to be fully unveiling the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. So ahead of that date, Amazon (and other retailers) are discounting the Pixel 6a. Knocking $100 off of the regular price, which brings it down to its lowest price ever, just $349. The Pixel...
