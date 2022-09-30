ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

John
4d ago

just goes to show that being inclusive can also mean you hire people with obvious mental health problems. but these are the people our government wants to work for them because they want to be inclusive. Kamala Harris saying we have a good relationship with North Korea, Biden looking for somebody who's been dead and pelosi saying we need the immigrants in the fields in the south. but yet the Republicans are the problem???🤣🤣🤣🤣

SteveBinVA
4d ago

Biden’s military. All that America’s enemies have to do is have a trans or gay apply for a government position and they move to the top of the hiring list. What a corrupt messed up country we’ve become to allow these freaks rule over us.

James Michael
5d ago

Major Poof Poof probably going to get traded for Brittney. That will backfire on him. Russian conscript is a short term career.

WUSA9

'It's our version of the color revolution' | Just days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers were already planning for DC, jury hears

WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes had already begun talking about revolution and urging his followers to prepare for a fight just days after the 2020 election was called for President Joe Biden and long before former President Donald Trump ever tweeted about a Jan. 6 rally, an FBI special agent told jurors Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington's federal court in...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rockville Couple Facing Federal Indictment for Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Russian Representative to Assist Russia in Connection to the Conflict In Ukraine

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland:. Baltimore, Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Anna Gabrielian, age 36, and her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, age 39, both of Rockville, Maryland, with conspiracy and for the disclosure of individually identifiable health information (“IIHI”), related to their efforts to assist Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. The indictment was returned on September 28, 2022 and unsealed today upon the arrest of the defendants.
ROCKVILLE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Washington County couple plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

A former Washington County couple who have since moved to North Carolina pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges stemming from their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, now of Conover, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WUSA9

DC Council moves forward with non-citizen voting bill

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the DC Council voted, almost unanimously, in favor of the Local Resident Voting Rights Act of 2021 to move forward in the legislative process. WUSA9 previously reported with our VERIFY team that if this bill passes it would allow non-citizens to vote in D.C. elections, including undocumented immigrants.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man pleads guilty to throwing Molotov cocktails near U.S. Capitol Police officers

WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old D.C. man has pleaded guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail near U.S. Capitol Police officers earlier this year. On July 6, 2022, McCutcheon was standing on the steps of 25 Massachusetts Avenue NW when U.S. Capitol Police officers arrived in the area to investigate a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. As the officers approached McCutcheon, he backed away while holding one of the Molotov cocktails. While the officers confronted him, McCutcheon threw the Molotov cocktail, which hit the ground near the officers.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fairfax mom starts nonprofit to support DMV women mourning a child

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — When Fairfax native and nonprofit founder Tauheedah Washington had her two sons, she knew the road ahead would be a tough one. For the young Black men she was raising, she knew the challenges that could befall them, from gun violence to fights and run-ins with the justice system. So, she worked hard to keep them busy.
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

CVS employee stabbed while trying to stop thief at Southeast DC store

WASHINGTON — A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to stop a thief in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a police report, a witness at the scene called 911 to report that someone was attempting to steal items from the CVS located on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, off of 6th Street Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. At the same time, an employee tried to intervene and stop the suspect from stealing.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Bowie Man Convicted For Role In $28 Million Ponzi Scheme With “1st Million Dollars”

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury in Maryland convicted Arley Ray Johnson, age 63, of Bowie, Maryland, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted late yesterday after a 10-day trial.
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
historynet.com

The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital

In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police

A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
CHANTILLY, VA
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
