DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
Demonstrators take to the streets of DC in solidarity with the uprising in Iran
WASHINGTON — Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour's viral song that has been adopted as the anthem for the anti-government protests in Iran rang through downtown Washington, D.C. as thousands of demonstrators took the streets of the nation's capital. Protesters gathered at Farragut Square and in front of the White House...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Monday's session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,...
DC Council obtains new speed camera data, proposes new bills for road safety
WASHINGTON — DC Councilmembers continue to roll out legislation aimed at making local streets safer as the District attempts to achieve its “Vision Zero” objective. The goal of Vision Zero is to have no fatalities or serious injuries on D.C. transportation systems by 2024. Unfortunately, however, D.C....
SF elementary school students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by creating mosaic mural
The artwork is called "Together We Rise," and it shows a community lifting itself after the COVID pandemic.
Trial for five Oath Keepers accused of seditious conspiracy to start Monday
WASHINGTON — A jury of nine men and seven women was empaneled Thursday to hear the government’s case against five members of the Oath Keepers militia accused of conspiring to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6. The five defendants include Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes...
Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington's federal court in...
