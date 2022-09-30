ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Monday's session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington's federal court in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
