FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
Edmond Festival Helping Adults With Special Needs Open Now
The Wings Fall Festival and pumpkin patch is now open at 13700 North Eastern Avenue on weekends until Oct. 23. The festival features a pumpkin patch, hay rides and a petting zoo. The festival will benefit Wings, a community for adults with special needs. For more information, click here.
news9.com
News 9 Partners With Haunt The Zoo
News 9 is partnering with the Oklahoma City Zoo for this year's Haunt the Zoo, which means you can find our booth there once again. The event runs every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month, and our booth will be there from 9 a.. to 4 p.m., so stop by to see some familiar faces.
OK woman searching for mom’s ashes lost in the mail, says USPS asked if the package is replaceable
A Mustang woman is on the search for her mother's ashes after she said it was never delivered last week.
KOCO
Community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out
NORMAN, Okla. — The community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out. The event helps unite the community and law enforcement in hopes of promoting safety. On Monday night, the community could meet first responders and support local businesses. Norman police said it is special for them...
KFOR
First Americans Museum hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum is hosting a free celebration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. First Americans Museum is hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “This annual observance began in 2018 as a grassroots effort to recognize Indigenous...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
news9.com
Former Broadway Dancer Teaches Latin Dance In OKC
Dance and Hispanic culture collide to provide a space for passionate dancers at the Reach Dance Studio in Oklahoma City. Ivis Torres, the owner of Reach Dance Studio, moved to the state three years ago. Torres said her students are 75% Hispanic. Hispanic history in Oklahoma dates all the way...
edmondoutlook.com
The Crafted House
A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
okctalk.com
Korean street food vendor opens in Penn Square
Korean street food vendor Oh!K-dog has opened in Penn Square Mall. They serve a variety of Korean rice hotdogs, egg toast, mochi donuts, and fruit drinks. Sbarro has also opened in the mall as has Spunkies Soul Food.
KOCO
8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school
NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
KOCO
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
Smoke alarm alerts Oklahoma family to house fire
One Oklahoma family is safe after their home caught fire overnight.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
Police Searching For Man After Discovering Bloody Scene In His Empty Home
A horror scene was uncovered inside a home belonging to a missing Pottawatomie County man. According to court filings in September, investigators went to Lloyd McLaughlin's home where they discovered a large amount of blood throughout the home. Shortly after, McLaughlin was declared missing. “We, in conjunction with the evidence,...
yukonprogressnews.com
A beautiful (Czech) day in Yukon
Great weather last Saturday in Yukon provided an ideal setting for the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival. Tens of thousands of people came to Yukon for the day-long celebration of Czech traditions and customs. “Welcome to the amazing, some-kind-of-wonderful City of Yukon, the ‘Czech Capital of Oklahoma’,” Mayor Shelli Selby...
This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Authorities investigate cause of Midwest City house fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their animals escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Interstate 40 and Midwest Boulevard. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that a smoke alarm woke up one person in the home, and that person alerted everyone else.
KOCO
People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
