The Village, OK

news9.com

News 9 Partners With Haunt The Zoo

News 9 is partnering with the Oklahoma City Zoo for this year's Haunt the Zoo, which means you can find our booth there once again. The event runs every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month, and our booth will be there from 9 a.. to 4 p.m., so stop by to see some familiar faces.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out

NORMAN, Okla. — The community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out. The event helps unite the community and law enforcement in hopes of promoting safety. On Monday night, the community could meet first responders and support local businesses. Norman police said it is special for them...
NORMAN, OK
City
The Village, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
KFOR

First Americans Museum hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum is hosting a free celebration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. First Americans Museum is hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “This annual observance began in 2018 as a grassroots effort to recognize Indigenous...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Former Broadway Dancer Teaches Latin Dance In OKC

Dance and Hispanic culture collide to provide a space for passionate dancers at the Reach Dance Studio in Oklahoma City. Ivis Torres, the owner of Reach Dance Studio, moved to the state three years ago. Torres said her students are 75% Hispanic. Hispanic history in Oklahoma dates all the way...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

The Crafted House

A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
EDMOND, OK
okctalk.com

Korean street food vendor opens in Penn Square

Korean street food vendor Oh!K-dog has opened in Penn Square Mall. They serve a variety of Korean rice hotdogs, egg toast, mochi donuts, and fruit drinks. Sbarro has also opened in the mall as has Spunkies Soul Food.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school

NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
NORMAN, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water

It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

A beautiful (Czech) day in Yukon

Great weather last Saturday in Yukon provided an ideal setting for the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival. Tens of thousands of people came to Yukon for the day-long celebration of Czech traditions and customs. “Welcome to the amazing, some-kind-of-wonderful City of Yukon, the ‘Czech Capital of Oklahoma’,” Mayor Shelli Selby...
YUKON, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate cause of Midwest City house fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their animals escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Interstate 40 and Midwest Boulevard. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that a smoke alarm woke up one person in the home, and that person alerted everyone else.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

