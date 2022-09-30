Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:18:00 Expires: 2022-10-05 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo and San Juan. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 217 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the water is discouraged today due to the dangerous surf and numerous rip currents expected. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...All East Central Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet in the surf zone, especially during the morning. These breakers could knock swimmers off their feet, making them even more susceptible to the seaward pull of a rip current.
