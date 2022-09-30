Lincoln doctor arrested, accused of sexual assault of vulnerable patients

This story contains accounts of alleged sexual assault.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lincoln doctor on two counts of sexual assault on Thursday, the agency said.

Scott Schmidt, 55, is accused of first- and second-degree sexual assault involving two of his patients, the sheriff's office said.

Though Schmidt is charged with two counts, an arrest affidavit filed Thursday refers to five or six victims, all male patients in their 20's or early 30's being treated for alcohol or substance abuse or mental health conditions. The document says "five victims" but lists the initials of six people.

One victim recently passed away, the document says.

The affidavit says Schmidt was fired in June 2022.

One patient says, according to the affidavit, he moved in with Schmidt from May 2021 through March after falling out with his family over substance abuse. He said he considered Schmidt to be an uncle due to a family tie.

He said Schmidt excessively drank and demanded he not lock his bedroom door. He said he caught Schmidt on the victim's bed with his shorts removed. He said some nights he would find Schmidt sitting in the room looking at him.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who believes they are a victim of Schmidt, or have information to share, to contact them at (402) 441-6500.

The document alleges, in another case, Schmidt went to a patient's apartment after confronting him about alcohol use. The patient alleges Schmidt sat on his bed and rubbed his thigh, exposed himself, offered oral sex, and texted often apologizing in the following days.

Another patient alleged Schmidt touched his genitals in his office and threatened to cut off medication. The patient said he felt powerless because he needed the medications to avoid resorting to street drugs.

3 News Now shows mugshots only when an individual has been convicted or law enforcement believes there may be other victims. In this case, the sheriff's office is asking that anyone who believes they are a victim of Schmidt to contact them.

