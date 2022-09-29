ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

Scarlet Nation

The Day After: West Virginia football at Texas

The West Virginia football team was dominated on the road at Texas falling 38-20 to the Longhorns in a critical game for both teams. The Mountaineers fell to 2-3 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After. HOT:
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

My Wish-List to Replace Neal Brown Should WVU Move On

(Photo via BlueGoldNews/YouTube) If you have two eyes and a fully functional brain, you can clearly see the Neal Brown era coming to a screeching halt in Morgantown. Sitting at 2-3 and 0-2 in Big 12 play, many are calling the Mountaineers the “worst” team in the Big 12.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

What Neal Brown Had to Say After Brutal Loss at Texas

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a brutal 38-20 loss at Texas. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss:. “Texas outplayed us early. They really took control early and beat us within the first 15 minutes. We really...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
MORGANTOWN, WV
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

It’s Getting Harder to See a Future with Neal Brown

Look, I absolutely love Neal Brown as a person. He’s genuine, down to Earth, friendly, just everything you want in your head coach. I’ve wanted nothing but for him to succeed at WVU. The stars just seemed to be perfectly aligned when he landed with the Mountaineers. It was the perfect fit. However, fast forward four seasons later and that vision everyone had in mind is crumbling.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jarret Doege Leads His New Team Back to Victory Against His Old Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege, who started for the Mountaineers for two and a half years, transferred to Western Kentucky during the offseason. He lost the starting job there, so he transferred to Troy. Last night, Troy played Western Kentucky and Jarret Doege played...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MySanAntonio

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
WTRF- 7News

St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
BELLAIRE, OH

Comments / 0

