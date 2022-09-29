ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

@#$%: These North Texas cities swear the most in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, @#$%, it looks like a new study has found out what cities across the country swear the most, and, North Texas it’s not looking very peachy. Certainly, some of the swearings can be blamed on the Dallas Cowboys winning or losing praising the team or tearing them down with curse words. Preply has found the cities that swear the most in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Boca Grande, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Naples, TX
State
South Carolina State
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Couple Gets Married in South Carolina Just Before Hurricane Ian Hits

Hurricane Ian hit the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds and heavy rains caused a lot of flooding and damage around the area. "It was very windy,” newlywed and Dallas resident Collin Pruett said. “There is some down trees and some power lines. It's really hitting the islands north of Charleston a little bit harder than it's hitting here."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Hurricanes#Atlantic Ocean#Southwest Florida#Hurricane Ian
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
FLORIDA STATE
papercitymag.com

10 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This October — Outdoor Fun, Stockyards Scares and a Whiskey Halloween

Catering superstar Jenny Castor will share her entertaining tips at a special Fort Worth event. It's just one of the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth this October. It’s a golden time of year in Fort Worth when patio season is finally gloriously here. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do outside too. But everyone could use a guide.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy