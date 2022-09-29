Polymyositis Pipeline Assessment (2022): In-depth Analysis of Clinical Trials, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO