mycbs4.com

Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders

OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Barn burns down overnight in High Springs

High Springs — Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire around 1:00 AM Tuesday. They say the fire was was on NW 256 Way. When firefighters arrived, ACFR says they found a barn up in flames. The crews prevented the fire from spreading further. Alachua County...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement dispatched to help Hurricane Ian relief effort

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian

OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
WCJB

WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville man accused of punching and choking partner

Gainesville — Early Monday morning, Gainesville Police say 26-year-old Kevin Creech punched and choked a woman he lived with. The victim called police, and when officers arrived they say she had bruising on her neck, swelling in her face, and a bloody lip. Police say Creech told them he...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department seeking help to locate missing man

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen in southwest Ocala on Friday, September 30. According to a social media post from OPD, Carlos Alexis Guzman Farina was last seen near the 3000 block of SW 27th Avenue in Ocala. OPD states that Carlos has family in Belleview, Sanford, and Kissimmee.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Winn-Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian

Winn-Dixie announced the closure of stores in dozens of Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties across Florida, including Osceola, Orange, Volusia, Seminole, Flagler and Marion counties. "To ensure the safety of our associates and customers, we are beginning to close stores as...

