When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
mycbs4.com
Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders
OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
mycbs4.com
Veterans experience long wait times for appointments in VA Medical Centers
Gainesville, FL — The Veterans Affair website reports for Gainesville's Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the wait-times for new patients to receive primary care averages 33 days. The VA reports its national average wait time stands at 15 days. “You just kind of get used to...
mycbs4.com
Barn burns down overnight in High Springs
High Springs — Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire around 1:00 AM Tuesday. They say the fire was was on NW 256 Way. When firefighters arrived, ACFR says they found a barn up in flames. The crews prevented the fire from spreading further. Alachua County...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement dispatched to help Hurricane Ian relief effort
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.
wuft.org
Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian
OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
WCJB
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
WCJB
Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert. Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV. The...
Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man accused of punching and choking partner
Gainesville — Early Monday morning, Gainesville Police say 26-year-old Kevin Creech punched and choked a woman he lived with. The victim called police, and when officers arrived they say she had bruising on her neck, swelling in her face, and a bloody lip. Police say Creech told them he...
mycbs4.com
Annual buy a pumpkin, feed a child effort aids in Hurricane Ian relief
For nearly a decade, Gainesville Church of God hosts their annual 'Buy A Pumpkin Feed a Child' fundraiser. A representative from the church says this year some of the proceeds will go towards Hurricane Ian victims. "It's just a blessing to even be here," Sylvia Atwood-Coleman said. She calls the...
One Deputy In Florida Chases Two Teens, 13 And 15 In Two Stolen Vehicles
Two Florida teens have been arrested after stealing two vehicles and fleeing from one deputy, “This was an awesome job by Detective Arnold for pursuing two suspects and recovering two stolen vehicles at the same time,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Our Patrol, K9,
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department seeking help to locate missing man
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen in southwest Ocala on Friday, September 30. According to a social media post from OPD, Carlos Alexis Guzman Farina was last seen near the 3000 block of SW 27th Avenue in Ocala. OPD states that Carlos has family in Belleview, Sanford, and Kissimmee.
Cars submerged in Naples, child nearly swept away by Hurricane Ian
The city of Naples experienced heavy floodwaters as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
WESH
Winn-Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie announced the closure of stores in dozens of Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties across Florida, including Osceola, Orange, Volusia, Seminole, Flagler and Marion counties. "To ensure the safety of our associates and customers, we are beginning to close stores as...
First Coast News
FHP: 2 dead in Putnam County after car flips over, submerges in floodwater during Hurricane Ian
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in Putnam County left two dead after the car hydroplaned onto a grass shoulder, flipped over and became submerged in a water-filled ditch, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the accident happened on Cracker Swamp Road, where there was standing water...
News4Jax.com
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Sheriff's Office not receiving Verizon emergency calls
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they are not receiving emergency calls with Verizon wireless carriers at this time. ACSO says if callers do not hear anything within the first ten seconds, to hang-up and dial 352-955-1818. You can also text "911" says ACSO. Verizon is aware of...
