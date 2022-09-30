Read full article on original website
Montana's Patrick Rohrbach earns Big Sky special teams honor
MISSOULA — After a big week with the boot, Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach has been named the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week following the Grizzlies' win at Idaho State, the league announced Monday. The freshman from Kalispell handled Montana's punting and kickoff duties in his first...
No movement for Griz, Bobcats in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
After wins this past weekend, there was still no movement for the Montana Grizzlies or Montana State Bobcats in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies, who defeated Idaho State 28-20 on Saturday, held at No. 3 in the poll while MSU,...
Bozeman Gallatin volleyball with a newfound "confidence to win"
BOZEMAN — No stranger to winning, it should be no surprise that the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors volleyball program is off to a 14-3 start to their season under new head coach, Erika Gustavsen. The last time we saw Gustavsen on the court coaching was at the end of the...
Montana State’s Sean Chambers 'answers the call’ with career performance
BOZEMAN — With Tommy Mellott out for Saturday night's game against UC Davis, that meant Sean Chambers would get the start in Week 5 as the Bobcats returned home for a game under the lights. Earlier this week, head coach Brent Vigen said he had all the confidence in...
This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman
This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun
For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area
One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
$1.54 Gas in Bozeman, Montana? Yep.
Did I wake up in an alternate universe? Is Donald Trump the president again? Is Ryan Zinke serving as Secretary of Interior again? If you were driving through Bozeman, Montana and you saw gas prices for $1.54 a gallon, no- your eyes were not deceiving you. They had gas for...
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
More than two pounds of cocaine allegedly found in Bozeman man's vehicle
A Bozeman man was arrested Saturday after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found the man’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.
