Bozeman, MT

montanasports.com

Montana's Patrick Rohrbach earns Big Sky special teams honor

MISSOULA — After a big week with the boot, Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach has been named the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week following the Grizzlies' win at Idaho State, the league announced Monday. The freshman from Kalispell handled Montana's punting and kickoff duties in his first...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

No movement for Griz, Bobcats in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

After wins this past weekend, there was still no movement for the Montana Grizzlies or Montana State Bobcats in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies, who defeated Idaho State 28-20 on Saturday, held at No. 3 in the poll while MSU,...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Bozeman Gallatin volleyball with a newfound "confidence to win"

BOZEMAN — No stranger to winning, it should be no surprise that the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors volleyball program is off to a 14-3 start to their season under new head coach, Erika Gustavsen. The last time we saw Gustavsen on the court coaching was at the end of the...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman

This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun

For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemancvb.com

Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

$1.54 Gas in Bozeman, Montana? Yep.

Did I wake up in an alternate universe? Is Donald Trump the president again? Is Ryan Zinke serving as Secretary of Interior again? If you were driving through Bozeman, Montana and you saw gas prices for $1.54 a gallon, no- your eyes were not deceiving you. They had gas for...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
