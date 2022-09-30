Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Partners in Routt County invites community to celebrate 25 years in Steamboat Springs
Partners in Routt County is celebrating 25 years, and the nonprofit is inviting the community to gather Oct. 15 at the Steamboat Grand to celebrate a long list of accomplishments. Since 1996, the group has grown from just a few mentor-mentee matches to more than 60. Lindsey Kohler, executive director...
Letter: City of Steamboat, Steamboat Winter Sports Club stepped up for high school mountain bike races
The city of Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club rolled out a green carpet at the base of Howelsen Hill for 768 student-athletes from 37 teams for the Colorado League High School Mountain Bike Race Weekend on Sept. 24-25. Also, a huge thanks to Blair Seymour and Paul Majors of the Steamboat Winter Sports Club for all their work prior to and during the event. We are very grateful to city staff, Parks and Recreation and the Steamboat Chamber for their support of this festive fall weekend since 2017.
Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties
Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
Letter: Meghan Lukens rises above politics with character and integrity
Meghan Lukens is an upstanding, thoughtful and intelligent young woman. She is the kind of person everyone in Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties will be proud to call their state representative. If I may paraphrase the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., our country would be much better...
Column: Vote yes for measure 1A to conserve Routt County’s water, wildlife, working ranches
All of us here in the Yampa Valley are bound together by a love for this rich landscape and the communities that reside here. Whether you were born here, moved here 30 years ago or are new to town, it’s the expansive wilderness and open space, recreational opportunities and deeply intact communities that draw us in. This valley is special to us all and therefore ours to steward with great responsibility.
Yampa Valley agencies work to reach non-English speakers about importance of mammograms
Nonprofit agencies and health care providers in the Yampa Valley are trying to help non-English speaking women receive mammograms in a seamless fashion. As a new person moving to Northwest Colorado, housing, jobs, child care, family and transportation often top the priority list for women, above their own health needs and wellness screenings.
Candidate column: Sonja Macys for Routt County commissioner
Routt County has been discovered. The decisions we make now will determine our quality of life for decades to come. As your Routt County commissioner, I will advance the priorities shared by all Routt County residents. My vision, experience and relationships are aligned with the current and future needs of our county. I am ready to hit the ground running.
Yampa Valley artists draw, sculpt, paint town pink in shows this month
During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, a show that features the human form while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”. The show will debut at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
Community Agriculture Alliance: Career and Technical Education continues as RISE grant sunsets
As the sun sets on the Yampa Valley RISE grant, the Hayden and Soroco Agriculture programs look to the future with continued excitement for their programs. Both districts saw 50-56% participation this past school year, and as students settle into the new year, both districts see increases in participation. Hayden,...
Routt County could add two electric vehicles, e-bike to fleet in 2023
Routt County is considering purchasing two electric vehicles and an e-bike next year in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the county’s fleet. The Routt County Assessor’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department would use the two vehicles to replace a 2009 SUV and a 2013 truck that have reached the end of their use for the county. The e-bike would be used by the Building Department for inspections and meetings within Steamboat Springs.
Hayden vs. Craig power plant softball game scheduled for Saturday
The Xcel Energy versus Tri-State Craig Station community softball game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Woodbury Park, 1388 W. Third St. The softball game that will put employees of both power plants head-to-head was canceled on Oct. 1 due to excessive rain. The event aims...
Steamboat social worker coordinates integrated services to help patients through cancer
Many patients going through the toughest parts of breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery may be so overwhelmed physically and emotionally that they do not know what they need to feel better. That’s where assistance from someone such as Katie Keller, a licensed clinical social worker at UCHealth Jan Bishop...
Botanic Park gate construction to cause Core Trail closures, detours starting this week
Residents should expect closures and detours along the Yampa River Core Trail as construction at the Yampa River Botanic Park shifts from the north side of the property near Emerald Park to the west side along the core trail beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to a news release, the botanic...
Routt County Health and Human Services building project ‘as close to plan as you could hope’
Construction at Routt County’s new Health and Human Services building is progressing as crews work to close up the building before snow hits town. Despite supply chain challenges that continue to delay the arrival of some products, the project is still slated to finish in March within the building’s $14.1 million price tag.
Thoughtful Parenting: Advocating for your child at school
Taking on the role of an advocate for your child can be a daunting task. This job includes asking questions, bringing up concerns, and seeking help. As a parent, you are a strong voice for your child. You know your children better than anyone, including their strengths, challenges, interests, and needs. Your input ensures that they are given the appropriate support to meet their potential and thrive.
Tigers volleyball rallies late for 3-2 victory
Down two sets at home against Vail Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 1, Hayden volleyball stormed back to take three straight sets and the match victory. A tight third set that could have ended the match in favor of the visiting Gore Rangers, Hayden persevered and battled its way to a 26-24 set win. The Tigers would go on to convincingly take the fourth set and the 15-point tiebreak which they won by nine.
Household hazardous waste collection protects local environment, waterways
During the annual Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off collection event last fall, Routt County Environmental Health collected 2,300 pounds of hazardous waste and 3,300 pounds of paint. And that was on a bad weather day that hampered turnout. So, this year’s collection event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8,...
Second-half surge grants Tigers third season victory
Despite a slow start and being down a touchdown at halftime, Hayden football found a second gear and cruised its way to a 56-26 victory over Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30. Finding the endzone just twice in the first half, the Tigers would score six more touchdowns in the final 24 minutes of play while holding the Panthers to just one.
