Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: City of Steamboat, Steamboat Winter Sports Club stepped up for high school mountain bike races

The city of Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club rolled out a green carpet at the base of Howelsen Hill for 768 student-athletes from 37 teams for the Colorado League High School Mountain Bike Race Weekend on Sept. 24-25. Also, a huge thanks to Blair Seymour and Paul Majors of the Steamboat Winter Sports Club for all their work prior to and during the event. We are very grateful to city staff, Parks and Recreation and the Steamboat Chamber for their support of this festive fall weekend since 2017.
Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties

Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
Column: Vote yes for measure 1A to conserve Routt County’s water, wildlife, working ranches

All of us here in the Yampa Valley are bound together by a love for this rich landscape and the communities that reside here. Whether you were born here, moved here 30 years ago or are new to town, it’s the expansive wilderness and open space, recreational opportunities and deeply intact communities that draw us in. This valley is special to us all and therefore ours to steward with great responsibility.
Yampa Valley agencies work to reach non-English speakers about importance of mammograms

Nonprofit agencies and health care providers in the Yampa Valley are trying to help non-English speaking women receive mammograms in a seamless fashion. As a new person moving to Northwest Colorado, housing, jobs, child care, family and transportation often top the priority list for women, above their own health needs and wellness screenings.
Candidate column: Sonja Macys for Routt County commissioner

Routt County has been discovered. The decisions we make now will determine our quality of life for decades to come. As your Routt County commissioner, I will advance the priorities shared by all Routt County residents. My vision, experience and relationships are aligned with the current and future needs of our county. I am ready to hit the ground running.
Yampa Valley artists draw, sculpt, paint town pink in shows this month

During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, a show that features the human form while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”. The show will debut at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
Routt County could add two electric vehicles, e-bike to fleet in 2023

Routt County is considering purchasing two electric vehicles and an e-bike next year in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the county’s fleet. The Routt County Assessor’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department would use the two vehicles to replace a 2009 SUV and a 2013 truck that have reached the end of their use for the county. The e-bike would be used by the Building Department for inspections and meetings within Steamboat Springs.
Hayden vs. Craig power plant softball game scheduled for Saturday

The Xcel Energy versus Tri-State Craig Station community softball game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Woodbury Park, 1388 W. Third St. The softball game that will put employees of both power plants head-to-head was canceled on Oct. 1 due to excessive rain. The event aims...
Thoughtful Parenting: Advocating for your child at school

Taking on the role of an advocate for your child can be a daunting task. This job includes asking questions, bringing up concerns, and seeking help. As a parent, you are a strong voice for your child. You know your children better than anyone, including their strengths, challenges, interests, and needs. Your input ensures that they are given the appropriate support to meet their potential and thrive.
Tigers volleyball rallies late for 3-2 victory

Down two sets at home against Vail Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 1, Hayden volleyball stormed back to take three straight sets and the match victory. A tight third set that could have ended the match in favor of the visiting Gore Rangers, Hayden persevered and battled its way to a 26-24 set win. The Tigers would go on to convincingly take the fourth set and the 15-point tiebreak which they won by nine.
Household hazardous waste collection protects local environment, waterways

During the annual Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off collection event last fall, Routt County Environmental Health collected 2,300 pounds of hazardous waste and 3,300 pounds of paint. And that was on a bad weather day that hampered turnout. So, this year’s collection event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8,...
Second-half surge grants Tigers third season victory

Despite a slow start and being down a touchdown at halftime, Hayden football found a second gear and cruised its way to a 56-26 victory over Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30. Finding the endzone just twice in the first half, the Tigers would score six more touchdowns in the final 24 minutes of play while holding the Panthers to just one.
