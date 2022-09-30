Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
numberfire.com
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez sitting Wednesday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners will give Suarez a breather ahead of the playoffs after he started both legs of Tuesday's doubleheader. Abraham Toro will move to third base in place of Suarez and bat seventh. Luis Torrens will start on the keystone and hit fifth while Curt Casali enters the lineup to catch for Marco Gonzales and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Cubs' David Bote batting eighth on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar batting seventh on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Jose Iglesias returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tovar for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will catch for right-hander Graham Ashcraft on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Cubs. Chuckie Robinson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 6.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Athletics' Nate Mondou not in final lineup Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nate Mondou is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Jordan Diaz will replace Mondou on second base and handle cleanup duty for the Athletics' last game of the season. Diaz has a $2,100 salary on...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Harrison Bader returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 17.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Logan O'Hoppe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 7.5 FanDuel points...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Max Stassi catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stassi will catch for right-hander Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stassi for 8.9 FanDuel points...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
