Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners will give Suarez a breather ahead of the playoffs after he started both legs of Tuesday's doubleheader. Abraham Toro will move to third base in place of Suarez and bat seventh. Luis Torrens will start on the keystone and hit fifth while Curt Casali enters the lineup to catch for Marco Gonzales and bat eighth.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO