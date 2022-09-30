ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

WLUC

Feeding America making a stop in Iron County Wednesday

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Iron County on Wednesday. It will be held at Grace Covenant Church located at 316 Jasper Street, in Iron River. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. It is requested that those picking up food, stay in their vehicle as it is a drive-through event.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Board approves additional child care funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday and approved more spending on child care. When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to child care. Some activists have been speaking at board meetings and marching for increased child care funding for six months. The board approved an additional $100,000 to fund child care in Marquette County, for a total of $200,000.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Hancock, MI
Hancock, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory Tuesday evening. Founded in 2016, Orbion specializes in developing plasma propulsion systems for small satellites. The factory will use specialized space simulation vacuum chambers in order to test these thrusters for up to 14 hours before...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat. On Thursday, Sept. 29, police received a complaint of a subject spotted going through vehicles in the laundromat’s parking lot. Officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene who...
HOUGHTON, MI
Sarah Hoffman
CBS Detroit

Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 
WIXOM, MI

