Las Vegas, NV

Suspect charged in fatal shooting on East Tropicana Avenue

By Bronson Christian
 5 days ago
Nineteen-year-old Alonzo Brown has been rebooked for open murder in relation to a shooting that occurred in January.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Brown was already in custody at CCDC on unrelated charges.

Detectives previously identified Brown as a suspect in the case that left one 26-year-old man dead on January 18.

Brown was also suspected of two other homicides , one on May 4 and another on June 23.

Those with information regarding this shooting are urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com .

