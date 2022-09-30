ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Van Buren Co. Veterans Services celebrates opening of new facility

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ty2e9_0iFuTAvd00

Van Buren County Veterans Services held a grand opening Thursday morning for its newest facility.

It’s inside the Old Time Capsule Museum on East Michigan Avenue in downtown Paw Paw.

Van Buren County Veterans Services

The new facility has single-level entry for veterans and family members with disabilities, a common area and a computer center.

Veterans can use the computer center to access their benefits, schedule and attend telehealth appointments and join Zoom meetings with the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

Van Buren County Veterans Services

The county board of commissioners says it unanimously approved this project.

Comments / 0

