ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Police say teen saw father shoot, kill mother in Fontana

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XWTP_0iFuT0Bc00

The Southern California teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement was with him a day earlier when he fatally shot her mother, police said Thursday.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was in the back of her father’s pickup truck when he gunned down her mother , Tracy Martinez, on Monday, according to Fontana police. Witnesses and two videos — one from a bystander and another from a doorbell — show she stayed still as her mother screamed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ir9rw_0iFuT0Bc00
Anthony John Graziano and Savanna Graziano are seen in photos provided by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 26, 2022.

“She’s just sitting in the backseat,” Sgt. Christian Surgent said in a phone interview Thursday.

Authorities had previously said the teen was somewhere else during her mother’s killing and was later abducted by her father, Anthony Graziano. But the two videos obtained Wednesday showed her inside the truck between 30 and 60 seconds before the gunfire began, police said.

Witnesses did not report seeing Savannah get out of the vehicle, Surgent said, as Martinez tried to escape and Graziano — her estranged husband — jumped out wielding a handgun.

Graziano, 45, shot Martinez multiple times and also turned and fired on a nearby car. No one else was hurt.

Martinez was able to identify her killer as Graziano before she died, Surgent said, but never mentioned her daughter being there. Neither video showed the shooting.

Savannah and her father were both killed a day later after a long chase along an desert interstate east of Los Angeles in Hesperia — about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) north of the homicide scene. Rifle shots were fired at the pursuing officers from Graziano’s pickup truck, which became disabled after driving off the highway. The shooter put several rounds through a patrol car’s windshield and later disabled a second pursuing vehicle, authorities said.

Graziano died in the truck while Savannah, wearing tactical gear and a helmet, was fatally shot as she ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire. Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies, her father, or both.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Savannah was likely unarmed when she was fatally shot, the Los Angeles Times reports .

The state attorney general’s office is reviewing the shootout because it involved the death of a minor. Meanwhile, detectives in Fontana still have not determined a motive for the slaying.

Investigators later searched the family’s Fontana home — which Graziano and his daughter moved out of weeks prior — and Graziano’s storage unit. Inside the storage pod they found numerous AR-15-style rifles, handguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, smoke grenades and other tactical gear, Surgent said.

The firearms were legally owned by Graziano, who was not on probation or parole. Savannah’s younger brother told investigators that the siblings grew up around guns.

Authorities have said they have police video showing the freeway shootout but have not made that public, nor did they release the two videos showing Savannah in the pickup truck just before her mother was killed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Graziano
KTLA

Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto

Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

Man hospitalized after fire burns 2-story home in Boyle Heights

A man was seriously injured when a two-story Victorian-style home caught fire early Wednesday in Boyle Heights.. The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 2nd Street. Arriving firefighters found the home’s second floor and attic heavily involved with fire, Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenneth Miller said. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Guns#Firearms#Violent Crime
KTLA

Rapper Half Ounce killed in Koreatown shooting; gunman sought

Los Angeles police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Koreatown late Monday night. The shooting was reported near the intersection of 7th Street and New Hampshire Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Arriving officers were initially unable to locate a victim, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Radtke said. The man was eventually found in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

KTLA

78K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy