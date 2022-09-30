Read full article on original website
Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home
CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. — A person riding a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV in Paradise on Monday night, according to police. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the 9300 block of Skyway. Officers say a motorcyclist was going south when they crossed over the double yellow line, hitting an SUV head-on.
Three suspects arrested after carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino over the weekend
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with the corrected information available from the Tehama County Jail website regarding Ortega-Pahua's age. Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking at a casino in the Corning area over the weekend. Deputies with the...
Red Bluff candlelight walk for domestic violence awareness month
RED BLUFF, Calif. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the community is coming together to honor victims and provide resources for those in need. Red Bluff is no exception, as the organization Empower Tehama is holding their tenth annual candlelight walk. This event is to shine light...
Chico Police stakeout local coffee shops for 'Coffee with a Cop'
CHICO, Calif. — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Chico Police Department will be participating in 'Coffee with a Cop'. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at five different locations around Chico, police officers will be at local coffee shops just to sit down and chat with people. ‘Coffee with...
Fifth annual Flowers on the Creek event honors lives lost to domestic violence in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — October marks the thirty-fifth Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Catalyst, a local domestic violence services center in Chico, and Chico State are hosting “Flowers on the Creek." The fifth annual memorial event commemorates individuals in Northern California who have lost their lives to intimate partner violence...
Wildfire victims still fighting for corporate transparency as PG&E settles lawsuit
CHICO, Calif. — Victims of wildfires, like the 2018 Camp Fire, have been fighting for years to get their rightfully owed settlements from PG&E. The Fire Victims Trust (FVT), was created in 2020 to ensure PG&E paid victims in towns like Paradise. The fourth anniversary of the Camp Fire is just over a month away and residents are still seeking justice. The utility company pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 84 people in the fire, which was the deadliest in California history.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 closed south of Willows due to multi-vehicle crash
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, OCT. 4, 4:10 PM:. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) are asking locals to avoid Interstate 5, south of Willows, following a multi-vehicle crash. The GCSO said the crash occurred on I-5 near County Road 57, south of Willows, and has closed...
Wildfire victims receive "healing" tax exemption from settlement payments.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Wildfire victims receiving payment from PG&E’s “Fire Victim Trust” will not have to pay state income taxes on those payments with the signing of Assembly Bill 1249. The bill would provide financial relief to wildfire victims of the 2015 Butte Fire and...
A look at Chico's economic report for 2022
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico economy snapshot has been released, which is an overview of Chico's economy and dives into several aspects of the local economic trends. This report covers many economic trends within the Chico community and compares it to last year's report as well so you can see the differences, and is designed to provide a performance overview over the local economy. Projected changes and relevant inside information from local business owners.
Power restored to nearly 1,500 Palermo residents
-- Around 2:30 PM today, at least 1,432 PG&E customers in Palermo lost power, according to the PG&E outage map. According to the site, power is expected to return by 7 PM tonight. Crews are currently investigating the cause of the outage, which is affecting residents throughout the majority of Palermo.
Second annual Scarecrow building contest: vote for your favorite at Chico Marketplace
CHICO, Calif. — Scarecrows built during the second annual Scarecrow Building Contest are now on display at the Chico Marketplace. They are on display inside the mall in the East Court, which is near the Verizon store and Rue 21. The voting period started Tuesday and goes for three weeks until Tuesday, Oct. 25.
