ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home

CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. — A person riding a motorcycle was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV in Paradise on Monday night, according to police. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the 9300 block of Skyway. Officers say a motorcyclist was going south when they crossed over the double yellow line, hitting an SUV head-on.
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff candlelight walk for domestic violence awareness month

RED BLUFF, Calif. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the community is coming together to honor victims and provide resources for those in need. Red Bluff is no exception, as the organization Empower Tehama is holding their tenth annual candlelight walk. This event is to shine light...
RED BLUFF, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico Police stakeout local coffee shops for 'Coffee with a Cop'

CHICO, Calif. — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Chico Police Department will be participating in 'Coffee with a Cop'. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at five different locations around Chico, police officers will be at local coffee shops just to sit down and chat with people. ‘Coffee with...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Wildfire victims still fighting for corporate transparency as PG&E settles lawsuit

CHICO, Calif. — Victims of wildfires, like the 2018 Camp Fire, have been fighting for years to get their rightfully owed settlements from PG&E. The Fire Victims Trust (FVT), was created in 2020 to ensure PG&E paid victims in towns like Paradise. The fourth anniversary of the Camp Fire is just over a month away and residents are still seeking justice. The utility company pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 84 people in the fire, which was the deadliest in California history.
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 closed south of Willows due to multi-vehicle crash

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, OCT. 4, 4:10 PM:. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) are asking locals to avoid Interstate 5, south of Willows, following a multi-vehicle crash. The GCSO said the crash occurred on I-5 near County Road 57, south of Willows, and has closed...
WILLOWS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#The Us Army
krcrtv.com

A look at Chico's economic report for 2022

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico economy snapshot has been released, which is an overview of Chico's economy and dives into several aspects of the local economic trends. This report covers many economic trends within the Chico community and compares it to last year's report as well so you can see the differences, and is designed to provide a performance overview over the local economy. Projected changes and relevant inside information from local business owners.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Power restored to nearly 1,500 Palermo residents

-- Around 2:30 PM today, at least 1,432 PG&E customers in Palermo lost power, according to the PG&E outage map. According to the site, power is expected to return by 7 PM tonight. Crews are currently investigating the cause of the outage, which is affecting residents throughout the majority of Palermo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy