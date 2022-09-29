ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Metro Extends Blue Line Shutdown — The closure of all six Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Washington National Airport will now last until Nov. 5, instead of Oct. 22, as previously scheduled. Metro said Friday (Sept. 30) that “unexpected site conditions and remediation efforts” required the change, delaying the completion of the future Potomac Yard station in Alexandria. [WMATA, ALXnow]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Neighborhood Expert: Where to celebrate National Taco Day around Tysons

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Tomorrow is National Taco Day, on Taco Tuesday no less! You know I love...
TYSONS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Jefferson Manor, VA
City
Tysons, VA
ffxnow.com

Shooter fires gun into car in Mount Vernon, killing man, police say

Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal shooting after someone allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a car parked in the Mount Vernon area yesterday morning (Sunday), killing one of the occupants. Officers were called to the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory’s Lane shortly...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy