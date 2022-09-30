ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Wichita Eagle

Ben Simmons’ Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers

After the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a blockbuster trade to swap stars James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Sixers and the Nets didn’t face each other until the following month. At the time, Harden suited up for the Sixers to go against his former squad....
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
Wichita Eagle

Brooklyn Nets’ Coach Steve Nash Credits Sixers’ Improvements

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out a handful of times throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season. Before the games actually count for something, the two Eastern Conference contenders met for a preseason matchup on Monday night. Considering the Nets have a big three that never played...
Wichita Eagle

Husky Land Commitment from Top 40 Shooting Guard from Texas

For the longest time, the Seattle area has sent players to the Timberwolves, to Minnesota, the NBA version. Among them, Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Brandon Roy, Will Conroy, Jamal Crawford, Zach LaVine, Aaron Brooks, Martell Webster and Luke Ridnour. A long, illustrious list. Some for a short stint. Others long enough to get to know Minneapolis.
Wichita Eagle

Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored

The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Wichita Eagle

Commanders BREAKING: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Among 3 Roster Moves

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The team on Wednesday announced that Robinson has been designated to return to practice this week. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after...
Wichita Eagle

Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Will Lakers’ ”Big Three” Play In First Preseason Bout Tomorrow?

Following a Saturday scrimmage at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula, your Los Angeles Lakers will get to enjoy a reprieve today. Tomorrow, the heavily-reconstituted club will reconvene for a morning shootaround ahead of its first competitive action since April 10th, 2022, a meaningless 146-141 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets to cap off an already-lost 33-49 season.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
Wichita Eagle

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Sprained MCL

According to a report by the NFL Network, New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee. Golladay was injured midway through last week's game against the Chicago Bears with what was announced as a knee injury. He had taken part in 27 snaps and did not haul in his lone pass target before exiting.
Wichita Eagle

How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?

The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
Wichita Eagle

Returning to Guard, Kirkland Says ‘It Felt Good Throwing Bodies Around’

He's got the same number, that huge frame and those menacing eyes, but, of course, there's something different about Jaxson Kirkland. He a University of Washington offensive guard again, after moving over from tackle, still recovering from that ankle surgery, not a complaint in the world. Between requested media interviews...
Wichita Eagle

Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks’ Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams

RENTON, Wash. - If there's a silver lining to the Seahawks likely losing Jamal Adams for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team has grown used to playing without him since he arrived via trade from the Jets. Dealing with numerous injuries, including playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2020, he missed nine regular season games in his first two seasons with the organization.
