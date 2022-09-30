The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO