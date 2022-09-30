Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Wichita Eagle
Ben Simmons’ Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
After the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a blockbuster trade to swap stars James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Sixers and the Nets didn’t face each other until the following month. At the time, Harden suited up for the Sixers to go against his former squad....
Wichita Eagle
Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
Wichita Eagle
Brooklyn Nets’ Coach Steve Nash Credits Sixers’ Improvements
The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out a handful of times throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season. Before the games actually count for something, the two Eastern Conference contenders met for a preseason matchup on Monday night. Considering the Nets have a big three that never played...
Wichita Eagle
Husky Land Commitment from Top 40 Shooting Guard from Texas
For the longest time, the Seattle area has sent players to the Timberwolves, to Minnesota, the NBA version. Among them, Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Brandon Roy, Will Conroy, Jamal Crawford, Zach LaVine, Aaron Brooks, Martell Webster and Luke Ridnour. A long, illustrious list. Some for a short stint. Others long enough to get to know Minneapolis.
Wichita Eagle
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders BREAKING: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Among 3 Roster Moves
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The team on Wednesday announced that Robinson has been designated to return to practice this week. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after...
Wichita Eagle
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
Wichita Eagle
Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle
The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Julio Urias First Mexican-Born Pitcher to Win ERA Title
The Dodgers lost their penultimate game of the regular season by a final of 5-2 on Tuesday night, but Julio Urías -- with a strong 5 inning effort in his final tune-up before the postseason -- was able to secure the National League ERA title for the first time in his career.
Wichita Eagle
KC Royals’ Daniel Lynch victimized by 5-run 5th inning in loss at Cleveland Guardians
The fifth inning served as the major sticking point for Kansas City Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch, and it proved the pivotal point for the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Lynch gave up all five of the runs against him in the fifth inning of a 5-3 Royals loss to the...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Will Lakers’ ”Big Three” Play In First Preseason Bout Tomorrow?
Following a Saturday scrimmage at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula, your Los Angeles Lakers will get to enjoy a reprieve today. Tomorrow, the heavily-reconstituted club will reconvene for a morning shootaround ahead of its first competitive action since April 10th, 2022, a meaningless 146-141 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets to cap off an already-lost 33-49 season.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers
Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
This team is reinventing baseball one game at a time. Banana Ball world tour comes to Fresno
More than 700 cities were vying for a visit from the Savannah Bananas. Fresno was one of just 32 chosen.
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s Our Quarterback’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reassures Commitment to Davis Mills
HOUSTON — In the months leading up to the 2022 season, the Houston Texans had a simple plan for second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the organization had given Mills an entire season to prove that he could be the franchise quarterback for the future.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Sprained MCL
According to a report by the NFL Network, New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee. Golladay was injured midway through last week's game against the Chicago Bears with what was announced as a knee injury. He had taken part in 27 snaps and did not haul in his lone pass target before exiting.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?
The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
Wichita Eagle
Returning to Guard, Kirkland Says ‘It Felt Good Throwing Bodies Around’
He's got the same number, that huge frame and those menacing eyes, but, of course, there's something different about Jaxson Kirkland. He a University of Washington offensive guard again, after moving over from tackle, still recovering from that ankle surgery, not a complaint in the world. Between requested media interviews...
Wichita Eagle
Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks’ Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams
RENTON, Wash. - If there's a silver lining to the Seahawks likely losing Jamal Adams for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team has grown used to playing without him since he arrived via trade from the Jets. Dealing with numerous injuries, including playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2020, he missed nine regular season games in his first two seasons with the organization.
