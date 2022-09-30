Tia Mowry announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict on Tuesday after 14 years of marriage Tamera Mowry-Housley has twin sister Tia Mowry's back no matter what. Tamera opened up about Tia's divorce from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict on Tuesday. "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the You Should Sit Down For This author, 44, said on Today with Hoda and Jenna. "I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO