Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
cbs17
‘Find a balance’: Raleigh zoning committee members asking officials to find middle ground for population growth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Wake County leaders continue to search for ways to accommodate continued population growth. Tuesday night, Raleigh City Council reviewed ten rezoning requests, the majority of which could bring higher buildings, more housing, offices and shops. The city approved increasing the possible height for...
cbs17
Parents measure CO2 levels in Wake County schools, findings may prompt officials to act on better ventilation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of parents, who want to know more about the air quality in their children’s schools, are taking matters into their own hands. They’re measuring carbon dioxide levels in the classrooms. They looked at levels in 12 classrooms in five different Wake...
cbs17
MAP: Where you could soon drink in public around Durham
DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – One year ago, Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 into law. The law allowed municipalities to create so-called social districts. These districts allow for open container drinking within specific set boundaries and hours. The hope is that these districts will encourage more foot traffic for businesses within the selected zone.
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Police identify man killed in targeted Roxboro shooting
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)— A man killed in an overnight shooting in Roxboro was identified by police Wednesday morning. The Roxboro Police Department said 29-year-old Tyree Jones was the victim in the shooting and investigators say Jones died from numerous gunshots wounds. Police said they responded to call about the...
cbs17
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
cbs17
Reaction after Durham violence interrupter is shot dead in car at I-85 off-ramp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A memorial marks the spot on the Interstate 85 off-ramp onto Hillandale Road in Durham where Reshaun Cates was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting, but they said it did not appear to be random.
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
Documents reveal new details in incident of pilot who jumped before July emergency landing at RDU
CBS 17 already learned that Charles Crooks fatally jumped from a cargo plane without a parachute, but now has more clarity on the timeline of which responding rescue agencies were made aware of the jump and how he was found.
cbs17
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
cbs17
Raleigh police ask Crabtree greenway users for help in solving man’s death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a man was found dead on a Raleigh greenway, police are now asking the public for help. Raleigh Police Department officials said Monday that they received a call of a “subject down” at around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the Crabtree Creek Trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Arrest made in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting that left 3 others injured
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals have arrested one man in connection with a deadly apartment complex shooting in Chapel Hill that happened a week ago and also injured a pregnant woman. Michael Jerome Henry, 29, of Durham, is facing five charges after he opened fire at least...
cbs17
Pregnant woman among victims in Chapel Hill apartment shooting, 15 gunshots reported, 911 calls reveal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was among four people injured during a deadly shooting where up to 15 shots were fired nearly one week ago in Chapel Hill, according to 911 calls released Monday. The shooting that left one man dead was reported around 6:20 p.m....
cbs17
APPROVED: Wake County employees can take paid wellness leave, board says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County employees can take paid wellness leave starting in January, according to a release. The Wake County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the decision in their board meeting Tuesday. County officials say it will give employees time away from the office to dedicate to...
cbs17
Popular Raleigh restaurant and music venue Berkeley Café to stay downtown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Berkeley Café has renewed its lease in downtown Raleigh, amid rezoning plans that prompted questions about the popular music venue’s future. Tuesday night, Raleigh City leaders approved a rezoning plan for 303 Dawson Street from 20 to 40 stories high. Although the...
cbs17
Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
cbs17
Blown transformer causes early release for a Durham elementary school
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mangum Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:15 p.m. after a blown transformer caused a power outage “affecting some buildings and the well system on campus.”. Mangum is also cancelling all after-school programs and a notification to parents is underway, according to officials. Another...
cbs17
Wake County to build first new park in 12 years, totaling 300 acres and $20 million
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 300-acre park is on the horizon for Wake County, marking the first newly built county park in more than a decade. Construction of Beech Bluff County Park is slated to start up in November at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 in Willow Spring. Approval for...
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
Comments / 2