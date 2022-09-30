ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

MAP: Where you could soon drink in public around Durham

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – One year ago, Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 into law. The law allowed municipalities to create so-called social districts. These districts allow for open container drinking within specific set boundaries and hours. The hope is that these districts will encourage more foot traffic for businesses within the selected zone.
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in targeted Roxboro shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)— A man killed in an overnight shooting in Roxboro was identified by police Wednesday morning. The Roxboro Police Department said 29-year-old Tyree Jones was the victim in the shooting and investigators say Jones died from numerous gunshots wounds. Police said they responded to call about the...
ROXBORO, NC
cbs17

3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Blown transformer causes early release for a Durham elementary school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mangum Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:15 p.m. after a blown transformer caused a power outage “affecting some buildings and the well system on campus.”. Mangum is also cancelling all after-school programs and a notification to parents is underway, according to officials. Another...
DURHAM, NC

