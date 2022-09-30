Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor City, NJ Man Arrested for Hit & Run of 9-Yr Old Girl
A man from Egg Harbor City has been arrested after police say he hit a nine-year-old girl in a school zone with his pickup truck and then left the scene. Bellmawr, Camden County police arrested Paul Criscione, 66, when he turned himself in after seeing images of his truck on the TV news.
KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For Fraud Suspects At Mercer County TJ Maxx
Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of fraud suspects at a TJ Maxx store in Mercer County. The suspects, pictured above, were involved in an unspecified fraudulent incident at the East Windsor store around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said. The suspects...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2 People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First, police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, authorities are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Blames Vineland Police For Man's Fatal Restraint
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Vineland Police Department in the 2015 death of Philip White. The trial begins on Thursday, Oct. 6 in U.S. District Court in Camden. Witnesses apparently differ on many facts including what precipitated Vineland Officer Louis Platania to direct force against White...
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife
A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
CRASH INVESTIGATION LEADS TO FELONY DUI ARREST – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19804) The New Castle County Division of Police has charged Mark Rohrer (55) of Newark with driving under the influence of alcohol, his third offense. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 10:11 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the 1000 block of Kiamensi Road in reference to an unknown motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers located a Chevrolet Tahoe in a ditch off Kiamensi Road.
Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Police Warn Commuters Of Roadwork Detours On Ocean Heights Ave In EHT, NJ
"Yay, more traffic detours," said absolutely no one ever. That's especially true for residents in Egg Harbor Township and those that usually commute through there. It seems like the road work is never-ending, doesn't it? What's the alternative, though? The roads go to shambles, that's what. That is exactly what we don't need.
NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced. Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County...
Really?! The Worst Example of Driving at the NJ Shore — Ever
Some police officers in one Jersey Shore town got a bit of a surprise Tuesday as they stumbled upon what could quite possibly be the worst example of driving down the shore -- ever. Our travels take us to Cape May where someone didn't park too close to the Promenade/sea...
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Endangered 39-year-old Man
UPDATE: New Jersey State Police reports Mark Farley has been located. Our original report is below. Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?. That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
CONFIRMED: Body Of Missing 54-Year-Old Cape May Court House Man Has Been Found
News broke earlier this week about a man who ditched his ride as the car was traveling on Route 55 on Thursday, September 27th. Unfortunately, sources have reported that the man's body has now been located. Unfortunately for Roy Osmundsen's family, not much else has been confirmed about what happened....
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
