North Wildwood, NJ

Crime & Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife

A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
NEWARK, NJ
nccpdnews.com

CRASH INVESTIGATION LEADS TO FELONY DUI ARREST – WILMINGTON

(Wilmington, DE 19804) The New Castle County Division of Police has charged Mark Rohrer (55) of Newark with driving under the influence of alcohol, his third offense. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 10:11 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the 1000 block of Kiamensi Road in reference to an unknown motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers located a Chevrolet Tahoe in a ditch off Kiamensi Road.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
FELTON, DE
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
