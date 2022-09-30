ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Person shot and killed in Roxbury

By Timothy Martin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed, Thursday evening.

The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue, which is located in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

“On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a release issued by the Boston police department reads.

That person was taken to an area hospital where they later died, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this shooting to please call them at 617-343-4470. If you wish to submit an anonymous tip, you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

james perkins
5d ago

the fact that all you people could print is the bad news in Roxbury Dorchester Mattapan is not a surprise I dare you write something positive about black and brown people in those areas I name

