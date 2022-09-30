Effective: 2022-10-05 09:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is currently in Major Flood Stage and is expected to crest above Record Flood Stage at 8.7 ft on Thursday and remain steady through this week. Interests along the river should prepare for major flood impacts into the weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding becomes more signficant to the Sanford waterfront area. Water approaches low lying areas on the waterfront. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.7 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Sanford 5.5 8.5 Wed 8 am 8.7 8.7 8.6 8.6 8.6

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO