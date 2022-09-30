Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from Hurricane Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa in Minor Flood Stage and it is forecast to remain near this level through much of this week. River levels near Cocoa are forecast to remain steady through the weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.2 feet, Water spreads up in yards and approaches homes along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Wednesday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.2 Wed 8 am 16.3 16.2 16.2 16.1 15.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 09:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor crested above Record Flood Stage at 4.71 feet early Saturday morning. Levels will remain steady at 4.5 ft and in Major Flood Stage into the weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 4.5 feet. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.4 Wed 8 am 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is currently experiencing record flooding. The river level crested above Record Flood at 12.7 ft Monday morning and will continue to gradually fall through this week. The river level is forecast to remain above the previous Record Flood through the weekend. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening BY 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 12.6 Wed 6 am 12.4 12.3 12.1 11.9 11.8
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
