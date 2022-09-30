Effective: 2022-10-05 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is currently experiencing record flooding. The river level crested above Record Flood at 12.7 ft Monday morning and will continue to gradually fall through this week. The river level is forecast to remain above the previous Record Flood through the weekend. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening BY 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 12.6 Wed 6 am 12.4 12.3 12.1 11.9 11.8

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO