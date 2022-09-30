Effective: 2022-10-05 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river remains above the previous flood of record and crested on Saturday at around 64.2 feet. A very slow decline will occur through late week, with the potential to reach Moderate Flood Stage by the end of the week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue through much of this week. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 62.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday was 63.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 61.3 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 62.4 Wed 9 am 61.8 61.3 MSG MSG MSG

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO