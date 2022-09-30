ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKinley High School updates dismissal policy after multiple fights break out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's McKinley High School is updating its dismissal procedures in response to a violent incident on Tuesday. Police say they are investigating several fights that happened during dismissal. They also say a 16-year-old student is facing charges of obstruction and resisting arrest in connection with one of those fights.
New Ronald McDonald House Charities meeting center opens in Buffalo

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York is celebrating its newest project. A new meeting center near the house will serve as a hub for staff offices. The center also includes a new meeting room dedicated to the former executive director, Sally Vincent.
New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County

​​ELLICOTT, N.Y. — ​Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
