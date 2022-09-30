Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
McKinley High School updates dismissal policy after multiple fights break out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's McKinley High School is updating its dismissal procedures in response to a violent incident on Tuesday. Police say they are investigating several fights that happened during dismissal. They also say a 16-year-old student is facing charges of obstruction and resisting arrest in connection with one of those fights.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo Diocese parishioners in for a long ride down church's Road to Renewal
At 8 a.m. on any given Sunday, inside Saint James Catholic Church in Jamestown, Father Todd Remick is celebrating mass. Lately, the mass has included an update on the Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal Program, the foundation of which is a spiritual renewal. It also looks to refocus church...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Ronald McDonald House Charities meeting center opens in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York is celebrating its newest project. A new meeting center near the house will serve as a hub for staff offices. The center also includes a new meeting room dedicated to the former executive director, Sally Vincent.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
