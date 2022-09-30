Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
State issues stop order at NJ elementary school; inspection found 2 contractors were noncompliant
Construction workers were told to stop work at John Faber Elementary School in Dunellen as the result of a state inspection at the site. The stop order came from the New Jersey Department of Workforce and Labor. An inspection found two contractors violated laws. Work was stopped on building four...
News 12 gets firsthand look at Long Island's 1st legal cannabis harvest
A farmer who chose to keep his identity hidden and only going by the name of Dave, says it's "exciting and unnerving" to be one of the first marijuana farmers on Long Island.
President Biden to visit New Jersey Thursday, set to participate in reception for Democratic National Committee
President Joe Biden will be making his way to New Jersey Thursday to visit with Gov. Phil Murphy.
Idea to include Louis Farrakahn in controversial BLM mural may have come from Greenburgh officials
News 12 has learned that the idea to include an image of Louis Farrakhan in a Black Lives Matter mural may have come from leaders in the town of Greenburgh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice.
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
Black-owned comic shop aims to bring together Mount Vernon community
A new Black-owned comic book store is bringing together the Mount Vernon community, and not just with comic books.
STORM WATCH: Remnants of Ian slam parts of New Jersey with heavy rain; expected through afternoon
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says breezy and cooler-than-average weather with drier conditions will continue into the workweek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men charged with allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods
Yorktown police say they stopped the car carrying $1,400 worth of stolen merchandise outside Jefferson Valley Mall last Thursday.
Comments / 0