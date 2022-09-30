Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with new Board of Directors

Read full article on original website
hellowoodlands.com
Lone Star College to Hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a...
World Habitat Day Wall Build at Market Street hosted by Habitat MCTX
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat MCTX) with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight a global movement emphasizing the right for...
Arrow Child & Family Ministries Selected as Charity of Choice for Lamborghini Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday,...
Fall Into the 4th Annual “Harvest In The Hills” Model Home Tour & Fall Festival at The Woodlands Hills
CONROE, TX – Make plans to fall into The Woodlands Hills’ 4th annual “Harvest In The Hills” Model Home Tour and Fall Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation, this family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
2022 Halloween Activity Guide
It’s time to get in the spirit of Halloween! Get on your costume and conjure up some spooky fun at one of these local Halloween events. October 1-30, 2022 – Visit Local Halloween Displays – Check out the Hello Woodlands “Halloween in The Woodlands Area” album on Facebook to see incredible Halloween decorations to visit.
OctoBEARfest to Raise Funds for Local Animal Rescue Sanctuary
CONROE, TX – Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animals. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
