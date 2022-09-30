ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with new Board of Directors

By Jennifer Bruse, Hello Woodlands
hellowoodlands.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hellowoodlands.com

Lone Star College to Hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Commerce, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Society
Montgomery County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Society
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
hellowoodlands.com

2022 Halloween Activity Guide

It’s time to get in the spirit of Halloween! Get on your costume and conjure up some spooky fun at one of these local Halloween events. October 1-30, 2022 – Visit Local Halloween Displays – Check out the Hello Woodlands “Halloween in The Woodlands Area” album on Facebook to see incredible Halloween decorations to visit.
SPRING, TX
hellowoodlands.com

OctoBEARfest to Raise Funds for Local Animal Rescue Sanctuary

CONROE, TX – Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animals. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy