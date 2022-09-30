Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with new Board of Directors

CONROE, TX – Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animals. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO