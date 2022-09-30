ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins QB depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa injuries lead Miami to dress two backups for 'Thursday Night Football'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Sporting News

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
Sporting News

Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy

Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
Sporting News

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
Sporting News

Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'

In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
Sporting News

Ranking Wisconsin's 7 best coaching candidates to replace Paul Chryst

Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. It's a surprise move of sorts for one of the stable programs in the Big Ten West. Chryst took over for Gary Andersen after the...
Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
Sporting News

Who is Bailey Zappe? Rookie in at QB for Patriots after Brian Hoyer injury

The Patriots entered their Week 4 matchup against the Packers with their backup quarterback Brian Hoyer starting in place of Mac Jones. The second-year quarterback had suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens and was declared out on Saturday. Hoyer, 36, was expected to provide the Patriots with a steady,...
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
Sporting News

How long is Tua Tagovailoa out? Latest news, updates on Dolphins QB's status in NFL concussion protocol

The Dolphins (3-1) will head to New York to take on the Jets (2-2) in a pivotal meeting of AFC East opponents in Week 5, and they'll do so without their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Bengals, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, as the third-year signal-caller is still in concussion protocol. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start at quarterback for the Dolphins.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

Jonathan Taylor injury update: Colts running back ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Broncos, will lose impressive ironman streak

Jonathan Taylor's impressive ironman streak of games played is no more. The third-year Colts running back has been ruled out for Thursday's game vs. Denver as he deals with a right ankle injury and lingering turf toe issue that limited him to 42 yards on 20 carries in a Week 4 loss to the Colts. It also forced him to miss Indianapolis' Sept. 27 practice, reportedly his first missed practice that dates back to high school.
Sporting News

Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
