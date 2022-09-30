Read full article on original website
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
Culver's CurderBurger is coming back for 2022; bring your appetite!
MILWAUKEE - The CurderBurger is coming back to a Culver's restaurant near you for 2022!. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.
Financial planning made easy; tips and information for everyone
MILWAUKEE - October if Financial Planning Month – and one Wisconsin organization wants to help improve financial literacy with a financial planning day full of helpful tips and information for everyone. Luke Kraft with the Financial Planning Association of Wisconsin joined the WakeUp News team with more on the upcoming event.
Sheboygan North senior following the signs to success
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - While learning a specialty language as a sophomore, Sheboygan North's Maxwell Tutas decided maybe he could implement some of those skills on the athletic field. That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I play safety, corner, quarterback, kick return, pat holder," said Tutas....
Marquette police: Shots fired near 20th and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4 responded to a shots fired incident near 20th and Michigan. A witness told police that shots were exchanged between occupants of a sedan and an SUV at the intersection around 3:20 p.m. Police said Both vehicles fled south on 20th Street.
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha parade attack timeline
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks is a name many people never heard before November 2021. On trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, FOX6 News takes a look back at the events that led to the homicide trial. On Nov. 21, 2021 at 4 p.m., the...
Ghana cocoa company opening Franklin manufacturing facility
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Ghana-based Niche Cocoa is coming to Franklin, Wisconsin. U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago joined Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes and local officials on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to welcome the business to southeast Wisconsin. The facility does not look like much...
Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
Dropout Athletics: Classes for every fitness background, lifestyle
MILWAUKEE - Whether you're a fitness junkie, overworked parent or young professional, the team at Dropout Athletics has classes for every fitness background and lifestyle. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood checking out the new workout facility.
Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days
KENOSHA, Wis. - The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did. The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on...
Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12
MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
Milwaukee Kosciuszko Park shooting, 1 hurt
MILWAUKEE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Milwaukee's Kosciuszko Park Monday night, Oct. 3. Sheriff's officials said the victim, a male, was shot twice near the basketball courts at the park near 5th and Lincoln shortly before 9 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the...
Fall family fun at Basse's Taste of Country
COLGATE, Wis. - Looking for a Fall Fest that’s full of pumpkins, a corn maze and apple picking? Basse’s Taste of Country has it all and much more!
Judge enforces Northridge Mall raze orders
MILWAUKEE - A judge enforced the raze orders for the former Northridge Mall during a motion hearing Monday, Oct. 3. The blighted property has been the site of several break-ins and suspected arsons. The ruling was the latest in the saga of the abandoned property owned by U.S. Black Spruce...
Good news related to COVID-19 activity in Milwaukee County
There is good news as it relates to COVID-19 activity in Milwaukee County. Dr. Bill Hartmann from UW Health offers an update.
Mequon fatal party stabbing, Milwaukee man charged with homicide
MEQUON, Wis. - Kevin Nguyen, 52, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Oct. 2 fatal stabbing during a party at a home in Mequon. Police were flagged down near the home on Obikoba Circle around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2. They found a man,...
Extraordinary Headache & Migraine Care in Mequon
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content. Mind+ Neurology, a new headache and migraine clinic led by double board-certified headache neurologist, Dr. Aaron H Bubolz, DO trained at Mayo Clinic, announced the opening of their 6,000 square-foot clinic at 12200 Corporate Parkway, Suite 400 Mequon, Wisconsin 53092. Mind+ Neurology is the first provider in the United States to offer walk-in Headache Urgent Care to treat patients suffering from headache and migraine. Their membership program offers transparent service fees which are up to 50% less than typical clinics in the region, and no charge for virtual follow-up visits. Mind+ is accepting most insurance and is welcoming new patients - no referral required. Appointments can be booked online by visiting www.mindplusclinic.com.
2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
