This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content. Mind+ Neurology, a new headache and migraine clinic led by double board-certified headache neurologist, Dr. Aaron H Bubolz, DO trained at Mayo Clinic, announced the opening of their 6,000 square-foot clinic at 12200 Corporate Parkway, Suite 400 Mequon, Wisconsin 53092. Mind+ Neurology is the first provider in the United States to offer walk-in Headache Urgent Care to treat patients suffering from headache and migraine. Their membership program offers transparent service fees which are up to 50% less than typical clinics in the region, and no charge for virtual follow-up visits. Mind+ is accepting most insurance and is welcoming new patients - no referral required. Appointments can be booked online by visiting www.mindplusclinic.com.

MEQUON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO