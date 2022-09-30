Witnesses Sought in Serious Injury Bicycle Collision on Ponto Drive North of Breakwater Road ‘Carlsbad’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Husband, wife identified in fatal South Bay car crash
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in a car crash in Chula Vista Saturday.
northcountydailystar.com
Driver Arrested in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Collision
Suspect Luis Sandoval a twenty-eight-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested by Oceanside Police on Friday, September 30, 2022. Sandoval was taken into custody at the Oceanside Police Department and booked for suspicion of felony hit and run. Case Update – September 20, 2022. Oceanside Police investigators have identified and...
Several people ejected from vehicle in I-8 crash
Several individuals were ejected from a vehicle Monday on a major freeway in East County, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash
A 39-year-old driver died Monday morning after another car drove over a highway divider within the intersection and crashed into her vehicle, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
Human remains found at scene of small aircraft crash near Jamul
An investigation is underway after a small aircraft crashed in east San Diego County and claimed a person's life Tuesday afternoon.
San Diego woman killed in failed stop collision identified
A 39-year-old San Diego woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle collision on Monday.
Man Killed, Woman Badly Hurt in Crash on Clairemont-Area Freeway Ramp
A collision on a Clairemont-area freeway entrance left one motorist dead Monday and another badly injured, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 8:30 a.m., when a 45-year-old man lost control of his Toyota Camry while exiting eastbound state Route 52 at Regents Road, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver in moving truck: SDPD
A man was killed Sunday after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver in a moving truck, San Diego Police Department announced.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A 50-year-old man died on Sunday morning after being hit by a car traveling in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, authorities said.
northcountydailystar.com
Lane closed on Civic Center Drive
Road construction is planned on Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista Drive and includes sidewalk improvements. The northbound right lane will be closed Oct 3-14 and traffic delays may occur during this time. Traffic Notice:. The northbound right lane on Civic Center Drive, between Pala Vista Drive and Postal Way,...
2 dead in South Bay crash off I-805
A driver and passenger were killed in a crash off a freeway Saturday morning in the Chula Vista area, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 hurt in rollover crash on SR-94
Two cars on the freeway were speeding when one driver lost control of their vehicle, CHP officers said.
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
Two men sentenced to 6 years for killing 17-year-old at Chula Vista park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two men were sentenced for killing a high school senior in Sunset Park in Chula Vista on March 2021. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement charge earlier this summer for the shooting death of 17-year-old Caleb Beasley.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Fire Department Free Open House October 9th
The Fire Department is hosting an open house for the public on Sunday, October 9 from 1 to 4 pm at Fire Station 5 at 2009 S. Melrose Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Kids can meet the firefighters and check out the engines. Parents can learn more about fire prevention tips for the home.
Oceanside Police seek help to find missing 74-year-old man
Oceanside police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mother arrested after boy unable to communicate is found in Huntington Beach
Police say they have arrested the mother of a boy who was found alone in Huntington Beach.The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is unable to communicate, police said.Kimberly Kalafatic, 46, of Huntington Beach, was arrested late Monday morning on suspicion of child endangerment, a short time after police had sought the public's help to identify the boy, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.When they found him near Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, police circulated a photo of the boy, between 10-13 years old, stating that his identity was not known and he was "unable to communicate."By late morning, police reported that "detectives located the child's family and arrested the child's guardian."Authorities later determined that the guardian was the boy's mother, Cuchilla said."The investigation is ongoing, and the child remains safely in the custody of Orange County Social Services," police said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who shared the post and called in tips."
onscene.tv
Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego
09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend
El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.
Comments / 0