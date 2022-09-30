ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic

By Brad Jones
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8aFF_0iFuINMz00

(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf.

Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina.

“This is the sweet potato capital of the world,” Stacey Moore said. That’s why she decided to take one of North Carolina’s signature crops to create her signature product.

Cackalacky is a sauce that gets people talking

And sweet potato isn’t the only one. Stacey, along with her husband Jamil, and Brittany and Jerry Vaughan are churning out all kinds of syrup. For example, one is made of apple and another is made from raspberry, cranberry and orange.

“The great thing about ours is you can use it to marinate meat,” she said. “You can use it as a glaze with your meat. I just made a glaze for some chicken wings by accident with pumpkin spice syrup, and you can also use it for your teas, your coffee. You can flavor your lemonade.”

If you’re trying to avoid products with added sugar, there’s good news. Sweet Farm syrup is only sweetened with the ingredients’ own natural fructose.

You can find Sweet Farm products at Deep Roots Market in Greensboro, or catch them at one of their tastings throughout the Triad. You can also buy their syrup on the Walmart website or by going to the Sweet Farm website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

BOO! Haunted Attractions across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ghost, goblins, and ghouls, oh my! On the hunt for some terrifying scares? Look no further than right here in Eastern North Carolina where there are tons of haunted attractions lurking right around the corner! Clayton Fear Farm  1620 Loop Rd. Clayton  Clayton Fear Farm – Scary haunted attractions in Clayton […]
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Food & Drinks
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Industry
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
PHOTOGRAPHY
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country

Spooky season is in full force (now that we have that pesky hurricane out of the way) and it turns out, one of the scariest haunted houses in the country is right here in North Carolina. The terror-filled folks over at HauntWorld.com released their annual Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potato#Tarheel#Syrup#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#Linus Company Walmart#Triad#The Sweet Farm#Nexstar Media Inc
wkml.com

Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford

We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
SANFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
counton2.com

Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wschronicle.com

A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair

Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Audubon awarded grants for habitat restoration at Outer Banks, Cape Fear River

DURHAM, N.C. — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded two grants totaling more than $400,000 to Audubon North Carolina for habitat restoration projects in the Cape Fear River and at Audubon’s Pine Island Sanctuary on the Outer Banks. The projects will protect and improve important bird habitats while also providing storm protection […]
ADVOCACY
WXII 12

Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy