GV Wire
Wow! MacKenzie Scott Gifts $20 Million to Fresno Unified’s New Foundation
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has turbocharged Fresno Unified’s new foundation with a $20 million donation. Her contribution was announced at a Wednesday morning news conference by district Superintendent Bob Nelson. Prior to the news conference, Nelson acknowledged the huge gift to EdSource. “I’m rarely at a loss for words,...
GV Wire
Fresno Unified’s New Foundation to Launch with ‘Multi-Million Dollar’ Donation
Decades after other school districts and local education agencies created nonprofit foundations to raise funds for student scholarships, classroom projects, and even to support bond measure campaigns, Fresno Unified School District has finally started up one of its own. The Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools has scheduled its first fundraiser,...
Hanford Sentinel
PRIDE comes to Visalia this weekend for celebration, entertainment
PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment. PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia. The event will be the...
GV Wire
Fresno’s Biggest Event Returns With Food, Music, Rides, and Extreme Pogo Performers
The tantalyzing smell of fair food, the rush of carnival rides, and the sounds of live music all make their way to the Big Fresno Fair starting Wednesday. This is the fair’s 139th year and its 12-day run features something for everyone. While live horse racing, museum tours, livestock...
‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries is set to announce on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” […]
KMPH.com
Family of missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes, hosts prayer run to increase reward
SELMA, Calif. — On Saturday, family along with friends and local community members hosted a prayer run in downtown Fresno to help increase the monetary reward as well as search efforts to bring missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes home safe. I pray that she comes home today," said Joey...
fresyes.com
The Beginnings of Fresno
Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
GV Wire
Four Years After Voting for It, Fresno State Students Have Their New Student Union
Fresno State’s new student union, which was authorized by a student vote in 2018, is now officially open. The 84,000-square-foot, three-story building bears the names of Beverly Hills philanthropists and business leaders Lynda and Stewart Resnick, who pledged $10 million to the $60 million effort. “This new space is...
Over 150 valley medical students receive white coats
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine (CHSU-COM) hosted a white coat ceremony for its largest group of medical students on Saturday, October 1 at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall. The class of 2026, which consisted of over 150 medical students, received their white coats in the presence […]
$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
GV Wire
Clovis School Board Hopefuls Emphasize Classroom Patriotism, Parental Rights at Forum
There was more agreement than disagreement among four candidates running for Clovis Unified School Board seats at a forum Monday evening. The board hopefuls generally expressed their intention to listen to parents’ concerns, uphold the district’s educational standards, and fight for important decisions to be made at the local level.
GV Wire
Some on Fresno Council Question New Finance Chief’s Malibu Gig
With her appointment as interim city controller in Fresno, Ruthie Quinto now holds similar jobs in two different cities. Mayor Jerry Dyer’s administration says there is nothing wrong with that. “Regarding Ruthie Quinto’s work for (the city of) Malibu, when she came on board as Assistant City Manager, we...
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
GV Wire
Horn Photo Rewards Employees by Making Them Co-Owners
A place often visited by photography enthusiasts for top camera equipment and high-quality prints is hoping to leave a legacy in Fresno. The owners of Horn Photo, Stan and Shelly Grosz, decided they would retire and sell the business, but not before handing each employee a new name tag that identifies each of them as “owner.”
GV Wire
This Fresno Sandwich Shop Has New Owners with Big Expansion Plans
A north Fresno sandwich shop has changed hands recently and its new owners are making plans for a big expansion in the region, an industry trade publication is reporting. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop on Blackstone Ave. near Herndon was recently purchased by a three-person franchise team operating under the name of Hungry Hospitality. The owners are a father and son duo, joined by a longtime family friend.
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
IDENTIFIED: Professor killed while cycling in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after her bicycle was hit by a car in Fresno County over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office said 51-year-old Adela Santana Mullooly was the bicyclist who died following a crash near Watts Valley and Pitman Hill roads on […]
