BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are increasing patrols at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester after a 17-year-old student was shot outside the school Tuesday morning. Boston Police said a 17-year-old male student shot another male student at 9:30 a.m. near the school’s front doors. The school was immediately put into “safe mode,” meaning no students were allowed in or out of the building. The victim was taken to a hospital. Officers found the weapon and the 17-year-old suspect shortly after the shooting.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO