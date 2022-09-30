Read full article on original website
Police investigate after window washer falls while at the JFK Presidential Library
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a window washer fell while working at the JFK Presidential Library Wednesday morning. Police received the call at 10:33 a.m. of a window cleaner who sustained serious injuries after falling five stories. Police and investigators are still on the scene entering and exiting the building.
School officials apologize about delay in communication on student shooting outside Dorchester high school
BOSTON (WHDH) - School officials are apologizing to students and parents for the delay in communication on the student shooting outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School Tuesday morning. Boston Police said a 17-year-old male student shot another male student at 9:30 a.m. near the school’s front doors. The school...
Police investigate after worker who fell while at the JFK Presidential Library dies from injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating the incident of a worker who died after he fell while working at the JFK Presidential Library Wednesday morning. Police received the call at 10:33 a.m. of a window cleaner who sustained serious injuries after falling five stories inside the building. Police responded and found an adult male suffering from a traumatic injury, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
Police increase patrol at Dorchester high school after student shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are increasing patrols at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester after a 17-year-old student was shot outside the school Tuesday morning. Boston Police said a 17-year-old male student shot another male student at 9:30 a.m. near the school’s front doors. The school was immediately put into “safe mode,” meaning no students were allowed in or out of the building. The victim was taken to a hospital. Officers found the weapon and the 17-year-old suspect shortly after the shooting.
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Officials apologize for communication lapse with parents after Dorchester school shooting incident
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is concerned about the safety of students after recent violence in schools. “How many more kids need to get hurt, stabbed, shot before we put police officers back in the schools or do something more than talking about working collaboratively but not putting any real action behind it?” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.
Opening statements to begin in trial of Boston woman charged in toddler’s death
Opening statements begin Wednesday in the trial of a Boston woman accused of causing a 2018 car crash that resulted in the death of a young pedestrian — a toddler returning from the park with his nanny and sister. Charlene Casey faces a single count of motor vehicle homicide...
Amber alert from Maine cancelled after children found safe, mother taken into custody in Woburn, Mass.
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Maine State Police have cancelled an Amber alert issued earlier in the day after a mother who allegedly took her two children from Saco was arrested in Massachusetts. Officials said Alexandra Vincent, who was believed to have taken her two small children from a home on...
Boston police investigating fatal shooting near school in Dorchester
BOSTON — A fatal shooting near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation, police said. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to 38 Westville St. near UP Academy Boston, where they found a man on the ground near a fire hydrant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Former State Police trooper charged in 2021 fatal drunk driving incident appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - A former state trooper accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left a motorcyclist dead appeared in court for a hearing on Tuesday. Kristopher Carr was in court to face charges that included motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a state police spokesman said.
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
Teenager shot outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
One person hurt in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning has sent one person to the hospital. Officials said the shooting happened on Westville Street just after midnight. Several police cars lined the street as crews taped off the scene to investigate. Police cleared the scene near a school and community center in Dorchester around 4:00 a.m.
Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury near youth football practice
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened feet from a youth football practice. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in West Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after police said the victim was hit by a vehicle in West Roxbury. Boston Police could be seen taping off a large section of road at Spring Street and Center Street around 10 p.m. after the incident. Authorities...
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Officers Arrest Dorchester Man in Possession of a Loaded Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End
BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
