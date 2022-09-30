ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo police investigating second homicide in four days

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago

Pueblo police announced two new investigations Thursday, including a homicide that marks the city's 20th of the year.

The alleged homicide took place in the 3000 block of West 24th Street Thursday according to Pueblo PD spokesperson Capt. Dustin Taylor. Taylor declined to provide additional details about the investigation and said more information would likely be released Friday morning.

Police also launched a separate investigation Thursday into a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of East Routt Avenue, in which a man was shot and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Persons of interest have been identified in the shooting, according to a Pueblo PD new release, but no arrests have been made.

Thursday's homicide investigation marks the second in Pueblo in four days. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, was shot and killed while "walking on a sidewalk" near 15th and Blake streets Monday, according to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

On Wednesday, Pueblo police deployed a SWAT team at West 24th and West streets after receiving information that a person of interest somehow connected to Philley's homicide was in the area.

The person of interest, who has not been named by investigators, was arrested on several warrants but police have not yet announced any suspects in the case.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin @jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigating second homicide in four days

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Police catch DUI suspect following a hit-and-run crash near a Colorado Springs school on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police were investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday in the northeast part of the city near a school. Just before noon, police were called to the intersection of Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, one of the drivers involved left the vehicle they were driving at the scene and fled on foot. A second person was injured, details on how severe those injuries may have been were not immediately available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious crash in Pueblo closes busy roadway Tuesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The roadway was back open by about 5:25 p.m. A busy roadway was closed Tuesday evening in Pueblo because of a crash. At about 4:50 p.m. Pueblo Police announced there was a “serious” crash at E. 4th Street and the Highway 50 bypass. As of 4:55 p.m., 4th Street was closed in the area.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Murray Hills apartment complex in east Colorado Springs near the Citadel Mall. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Galley Rd. just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a The post Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo, roadway back open

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A student reportedly brought a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday. The incident happened at Evans Elementary east of Colorado Springs in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. The school is located at 1675 Winnebago Road. The following message was sent out by the school’s principal and the communications director for D-49, David Nancarrow:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Swat
KKTV

3 taken to the hospital with serious injuries after 2 cars rolled near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash just south of downtown Colorado Springs. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Police Department responded to South Nevada Avenue and Mill Street and found two cars upside down. Further details of how this crash happened have not yet been released, but police say speed is a suspected factor. The crash remain under investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a seizure in her police cruiser, Colorado Springs Police Officer Brianna Ragsdale is navigating the diagnosis of astrocytoma — a rare form of brain cancer. Ragsdale says all she remembers is pulling into a parking lot to work on paperwork in her squad car, before waking up at Memorial The post Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo

PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting I-25 north of Pueblo has reopened after an early morning crash. The crash happened between the Purcell Blvd. exit and the Pinon exit. Slow downs through the area during the morning commute were upwards of 21 minutes, according to Google. CDOT The post Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect after they robbed a bank on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to CSPD at around 1 p.m. an unidentified person entered a bank on Interquest Parkway and I-25 and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy