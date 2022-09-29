'Things can be replaced, but my life can’t': Fort Myers picks up after Ian's destruction

Beads of sweat dotted Brandon Robertson’s face, having just finished draping a green tarp on his home off McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers and holding it down with sand bags.

He and his neighbors spent the morning after Hurricane Ian picking up debris from the road before county crews swept through. His roof took some damage and his pool cage was destroyed by the winds of Hurricane Ian, but none of it mattered knowing that he, his wife and kids made it out of the other side of the storm unharmed.

“Things can be replaced, but my life can’t,” said the 36-year-old music professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “So I ain’t stressing about this.”

Robertson had lived through Andrew, Charley, Katrina and Irma. But none of those storms compared to Ian.

“This time around, that just was very unpredictable. We had no idea that this was going to happen,” he said.

The next time a storm like this comes around, he won’t stick around to find out, he said.

By the time 24 hours had passed since Ian made landfall, people in Fort Myers were cleaning up the mess Ian made to their homes and businesses, or wandered around in awe of what the storm had turned the city into.

But what they endured won't be an easy memory to shake.

“The winds … I didn’t think they’d stop,” said Sirina Jerome. “It just sounded like thunder all night long. It was really bad.”

Jerome had just gotten off her two-day shift at the correctional services division of the Salvation Army, and she had yet to go home to Cape Coral. From what she heard, her roof and patio iare damaged.

“Those are just materialistic things. As long as my family’s safe, that’s really as much as I can ask for,” she said.

But first, she and her family stopped by the business that her husband managed, Ford’s Garage. The storm surge had drenched the inside of the downtown restaurant and some of the glass windows had shattered.

Much of the water had receded in downtown Fort Myers by Thursday afternoon. What remained was wet sand and muck that coated the brick streets and dried salt on the windows of businesses that showed where the waters reached. Some trees and power poles were uprooted.

Some Southwest Florida residents, either without electricity or just wanting to see the damage for themselves, walked along First Street or tried one of the few restaurants that were open.

At First Street Restaurant & Pub, Del Poling sat outside drinking a beer with his family. After checking on his downtown business, Cape Coral resident Del Poling sat outside First Street Restaurant & Pub, drinking a beer with his family.

“It was pretty intense,” he recalled of Ian. “But I’m from here. That’s part of the deal.”

Compared with Charley, the worst of it was all of 45 minutes, Poling said. But Ian’s rage lasted for hours on end. He suspects he’ll have to get a new roof, and the power at his home hasn’t been restored.

Poling said he didn’t expect to be in the eye of the storm, and his wife had suggested they get out of dodge the week prior.

“Next time, we’re going to take her instinct and leave early,” he said.

Along McGregor Boulevard, oak and palm trees were toppled over like chess pieces. The tops of those that still stood appeared almost pruned by the force of Ian’s winds. Street signs as well as debris from the inside of homes and outside of businesses sat on the side of the roads.

Many gathered at Centennial Park to see in real life the images seen on the news. Dozens of boats had been pushed onto shore at Joe’s Crab Shack, as if a broom had swept up toys.

Maria Morales of Lehigh Acres took video of the damage with her cell phone. She has been through a few hurricanes, “but it’s never been this bad,” she said. This sight isn’t what she expected.

“With Irma, we had a lot of rain, a lot of flooding, but nothing like this,” she said.

Morales would often visit Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach, and seeing the destruction made her sad, she said.

“I know they’re going to rebuild it and it’s going to be rebuilt nicer, but before they rebuild nicer it’s going to take a few years,” she said.

