Fort Myers, FL

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I've lost every damn thing I own.' Fort Myers residents tearfully tell how they clung to roofs and are now left to pick up the pieces after finding their homes destroyed, cars under water and belongings swept away by Hurricane Ian

Survivors of Hurricane Ian tell how they clung to roofs and walls and prayed for salvation as the Sunshine State awoke to heartbreaking scenes of devastation. The category four storm pulverized southwestern coastal cities with 155mph winds and swept an 18ft 'tsunami' ashore, engulfing homes, businesses and transforming whole neighborhoods into hazardous swamps.
FORT MYERS, FL
TheDailyBeast

‘People Were Freaking Out’: Dad Rescues 16 During Race to Save Family in Hurricane Ian

Kevin Ott had planned to ride out Hurricane Ian in his Fort Myers home, but ended up on a dangerous rescue mission to save his family—and 13 others—from the strongest storm to slam the coast in decades.Between roughly 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the 53-year-old captained a friend’s pontoon boat up and down Island Park Road in Fort Myers, rescuing not only his own children’s grandmother, Mary Ann Dineen, but over a dozen more.“The water, that was unbelievable,” Ott told The Daily Beast. “That water came on so quick. We were scrambling, trying [as] fast [as] we can to...
FORT MYERS, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
Law & Crime

‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
JOSEPHINE, TX
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida CEO told staff to bring kids to office and continue work during Hurricane Ian: ‘We’ll make it super fun!’

A company in Florida asked its employees to bring their pets and children in to work, promising to make surviving Hurricane Ian at the office "super fun for the kids!" VICE News reported on Wednesday that the CEO of Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, downplayed the threat posed by the Category 4 hurricane and asked employees to come shelter in their offices while they continue to work. The company's headquarters is in Clearwater, Florida, which declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and which sits in a county that has already begun issuing evacuation orders. The storm —...
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS News

Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
SANIBEL, FL
CBS News

CBS News

