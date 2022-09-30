Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
EXCLUSIVE: 'I've lost every damn thing I own.' Fort Myers residents tearfully tell how they clung to roofs and are now left to pick up the pieces after finding their homes destroyed, cars under water and belongings swept away by Hurricane Ian
Survivors of Hurricane Ian tell how they clung to roofs and walls and prayed for salvation as the Sunshine State awoke to heartbreaking scenes of devastation. The category four storm pulverized southwestern coastal cities with 155mph winds and swept an 18ft 'tsunami' ashore, engulfing homes, businesses and transforming whole neighborhoods into hazardous swamps.
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
‘People Were Freaking Out’: Dad Rescues 16 During Race to Save Family in Hurricane Ian
Kevin Ott had planned to ride out Hurricane Ian in his Fort Myers home, but ended up on a dangerous rescue mission to save his family—and 13 others—from the strongest storm to slam the coast in decades.Between roughly 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the 53-year-old captained a friend’s pontoon boat up and down Island Park Road in Fort Myers, rescuing not only his own children’s grandmother, Mary Ann Dineen, but over a dozen more.“The water, that was unbelievable,” Ott told The Daily Beast. “That water came on so quick. We were scrambling, trying [as] fast [as] we can to...
Sanibel, Florida mayor says town decimated by Hurricane Ian: 'The perfect storm we hoped we'd never see'
Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on "America's Newsroom" Friday that her community is "cut off" from Florida after Hurricane Ian collapsed part of the Sanibel Causeway.
Child dies after 19th-story balcony fall while family waits out hurricane
An 11-year-old boy in Florida died after he fell from a Panama City Beach resort balcony while his family was waiting out Hurricane Ian, authorities said.
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
Florida CEO told staff to bring kids to office and continue work during Hurricane Ian: ‘We’ll make it super fun!’
A company in Florida asked its employees to bring their pets and children in to work, promising to make surviving Hurricane Ian at the office "super fun for the kids!" VICE News reported on Wednesday that the CEO of Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, downplayed the threat posed by the Category 4 hurricane and asked employees to come shelter in their offices while they continue to work. The company's headquarters is in Clearwater, Florida, which declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and which sits in a county that has already begun issuing evacuation orders. The storm —...
Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"
The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
Hurricane Ian has devastated the Fort Myers area. Some people floated on freezers to escape
Particularly hard hit by Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers area in southwest Florida is in shambles.
