ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

If only Biden had kept his word

America elected Joe Biden as president in part to turn down the volume and bring people together. At the Democratic convention, upon accepting his party’s nomination, Biden said, “Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It is time for us, for ‘We, the People,’ to come together.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Novak
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Donald Trump
Person
David Frum
Washington Examiner

Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam

Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Cold War#War Veteran#Cia#The Republican Party#National Review
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: President Joe Biden’s energy crisis

The West is experiencing its third energy crisis. The first, in 1973, was caused by the near-quintupling of the price of crude oil by Gulf oil producers in response to America’s support for Israel in the Yom Kippur war. Their action brought an end to what the French call the trente glorieuses – the unprecedented post–World War II economic expansion. The second occurred at the end of the 1970s, when Iran’s Islamic revolution led to a more than doubling of oil prices. This again inflicted great economic hardship, but the policy response was far better. Inflation was purged at the cost of deep recession. Energy markets were permitted to function. High oil prices induced substitution effects, particularly in the power sector, and stimulated increased supply. In the space of nine months, the oil price cratered from $30 a barrel in November 1985 to $10 a barrel in July 1986. It’s no wonder that the economic expansion that started under Ronald Reagan had such long legs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dr. E.C. Beuck

After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

'Putin has nowhere else to go... We should expect nukes': Senior British military commander warns that Russia's leader may lash out if he faces humiliation of defeat in Ukraine

The UK should expect Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons as he faces an inevitable defeat in Ukraine, a senior British military commander has suggested. Retired Major-General Jonathan Shaw said there is not much else the Russian president can do given the failure of his conventional forces. His shock warning...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris' prejudice could dissuade people from seeking needed hurricane aid

Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly shown that she is prejudiced against people based on their skin color. She showed this when she instantly embraced the charge that a "hate crime" had been committed against Jussie Smollett and called it a "modern-day lynching" — because sure, of course white people would do such a thing, wearing their MAGA hats and all in downtown Chicago at 2 a.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Biden Stands Apart From Trump

As usual, President Joe Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name. But when Biden spoke Monday to the people of hurricane-ravaged Ponce, Puerto Rico, his underlying message was clear: Unlike former President Donald Trump, I'm going to stick by you until the island recovers from yet another devastating natural disaster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy