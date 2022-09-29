ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Mokah Jasmine Johnson hold conference to address Athens’ Housing Crisis

Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens voting equipment testing resumes

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections resumed Logic and Accuracy testing on Monday for voting equipment that will be used in the Nov. 8 general election, according to an announcement from the ACC Government. The testing began on Sept. 27 but was paused on Sept. 29. Testing is being done...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia soccer loses 2-1 against Alabama

A hard battle ended in defeat for Georgia soccer Thursday night, as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Turner Soccer Complex. Following a bounce-back win against Florida on Sunday afternoon, Georgia once again sought its first home win in SEC play with the highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming into Athens. But a struggle to maintain possession and a compact defensive gameplan saw the Tide hold Georgia off to deny the Bulldogs their first win this season against a ranked opponent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Red and Black

UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak

A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Native Plant Sale at Sautee Nacoochee Center

The Sautee Nacoochee Center is offering a plant sale on Saturday, October 8 featuring plants native to north Georgia. The community can purchase over 60 species of plants adapted to native pollinators. The Environmental Heritage Program of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association will host the fall Native Plant Sale for...
SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard returns

The annual Boo-le-Bark parade and costume contest returned to Athens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The event supported Athenspets, an organization supporting local animals in need, and followed the theme "Georgia on Our Minds." Athens' dog owners gathered at 3:15 p.m. for the contest followed by the parade at 4 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigating murder

The Athens Clarke County Police Department is investigating the murder of a 52-year old male who was shot Sunday afternoon. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male with a gunshot. Officers rendered aid; however, the individual that was shot died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Athens-Clarke library closes after bed bugs found on chair

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Public Library on Baxter Street will be temporarily closed after officials found bed bugs inside the building. The library said it found bed bugs on a chair located on the second floor Thursday and closed the building for visitors and staff safety. “Someone spotted...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

REACTION: What Happened to Georgia Tonight?

Under the current college football format, you have to damn near be perfect. In the history of the four-team playoff, never has a two-loss football team managed to make the college football playoff.  Meaning for a program like Georgia, you either have to survive your regular season schedule ...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting

State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Vision Video hosts their own set for Historic Athens Porchfest

Nestled in the Newtown neighborhood of Athens near the end of Savannah Avenue, there’s a small black house with a cozy porch and a hearse parked out front. The owner of the house is hard to miss, as he matches his home perfectly, dressed in all black with a full face of Goth makeup.
ATHENS, GA

