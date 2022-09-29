Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Mokah Jasmine Johnson hold conference to address Athens’ Housing Crisis
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Red and Black
Athens voting equipment testing resumes
The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections resumed Logic and Accuracy testing on Monday for voting equipment that will be used in the Nov. 8 general election, according to an announcement from the ACC Government. The testing began on Sept. 27 but was paused on Sept. 29. Testing is being done...
UGA freshman arrested for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak app, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia freshman is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats on a social media app. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested 18-year-old Stuart Harris over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
Red and Black
Georgia soccer loses 2-1 against Alabama
A hard battle ended in defeat for Georgia soccer Thursday night, as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Turner Soccer Complex. Following a bounce-back win against Florida on Sunday afternoon, Georgia once again sought its first home win in SEC play with the highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming into Athens. But a struggle to maintain possession and a compact defensive gameplan saw the Tide hold Georgia off to deny the Bulldogs their first win this season against a ranked opponent.
Red and Black
UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak
A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
nowhabersham.com
Native Plant Sale at Sautee Nacoochee Center
The Sautee Nacoochee Center is offering a plant sale on Saturday, October 8 featuring plants native to north Georgia. The community can purchase over 60 species of plants adapted to native pollinators. The Environmental Heritage Program of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association will host the fall Native Plant Sale for...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard returns
The annual Boo-le-Bark parade and costume contest returned to Athens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The event supported Athenspets, an organization supporting local animals in need, and followed the theme "Georgia on Our Minds." Athens' dog owners gathered at 3:15 p.m. for the contest followed by the parade at 4 p.m.
ACCPD investigating murder
The Athens Clarke County Police Department is investigating the murder of a 52-year old male who was shot Sunday afternoon. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male with a gunshot. Officers rendered aid; however, the individual that was shot died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Red and Black
‘Jitney’ offers undiluted insight on lives of ‘70s cabbies to Athens audience
No one knows exactly how many several-minute standing ovations have been given at the historic Morton Theatre. However many it may be, two more were added to the list with the Athens’ Area Paine College Alumni Association and Etheridge Arts Ensemble’s performance of August Wilson’s “Jitney” this weekend.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Athens-Clarke library closes after bed bugs found on chair
ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Public Library on Baxter Street will be temporarily closed after officials found bed bugs inside the building. The library said it found bed bugs on a chair located on the second floor Thursday and closed the building for visitors and staff safety. “Someone spotted...
REACTION: What Happened to Georgia Tonight?
Under the current college football format, you have to damn near be perfect. In the history of the four-team playoff, never has a two-loss football team managed to make the college football playoff. Meaning for a program like Georgia, you either have to survive your regular season schedule ...
nowhabersham.com
GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting
State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
Red and Black
Vision Video hosts their own set for Historic Athens Porchfest
Nestled in the Newtown neighborhood of Athens near the end of Savannah Avenue, there’s a small black house with a cozy porch and a hearse parked out front. The owner of the house is hard to miss, as he matches his home perfectly, dressed in all black with a full face of Goth makeup.
