ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Rescue act funds for Augusta fire trucks raises questions

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D5Xh_0iFuF7rl00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Fire Department repair shop is not where these rigs are supposed to be, but that’s the case with some of the Department’s trucks.

“You’re dealing with equipment that’s eight to ten years old. You’re dealing with equipment that’s going to break down. One of the trucks already broke down at a fire, and they had to get a second one in,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

That had Chief Antonio Burden going before the Public Safety Committee, which recommended using $6.9 million in Rescue Act funds to purchase new fire trucks and light vehicles.

The Chief pointed out that commissioners did not approve money for fire trucks in the latest phase of the special purpose sales tax.

ALSO ON WJBF: Gold Cross EMS preparing for impacts of Hurricane Ian

“If it keeps us at a top-quality level of providing services, everything is beneficial if it’s used properly,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But some commissioners don’t believe fire trucks are a proper use of Rescue Act dollars.

“The fact is the federal government sent us American Rescue Act dollars to help people recover from the pandemic, so I don’t think $6 million from ARP is proper usage about what we are talking about,” says Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

It is a good use of funds. It’s something we need. It’s actually for the betterment of all the citizens and property owners,” says Commissioner Clarke.

The full commission is scheduled to make the final decision next week on whether to rescue the Fire Department’s vehicle issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Catalytic converter thefts rising again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a rise in catalytic converter thefts nationally and locally. It’s a crime not new to the CSRA, but returning and a Columbia County church is among the latest to be hit. We reported about this same issue in 2020. All you need to do is crank your car up […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Antebellum Way temporary road closure for LLS Light The Night

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Antebellum Way for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society “Light The Night” Event. Light The Night is an inspiring event that allows people to walk in order to celebrate, honor, and remember those who have been touched by cancer. Antebellum Way will be […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Domestic Violence Awareness: The impact to children who witness the violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Every October one of the topics on so many people’s minds is domestic violence, since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. That often has us thinking about the victims, the survivors, legislation, and resources to help. There is another group, though, that isn’t often talked about, and that’s kids. So this […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
EVANS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#The Fire Department#Gold Cross Ems#Hurricane Ian#Arp
WJBF

Family still searching for missing Richmond County man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WJBF

Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Retired Paine College professor gives lecture based on book discussing ‘Segregated Doctoring’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A retired Paine College professor will be giving a lecture based on his book about segregated doctoring. The Augusta African-American Historical Society will be hosting Dr. Leslie Pollard, Sr. as he discusses his book “Segregated Doctoring: Black Physicians in Augusta, Georgia, 1902-1952.” Pollard is a retired professor of history from Paine […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

SATs at South Aiken H.S. rescheduled

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Administration of the SAT at South Aiken High School, which was previously scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday October 1, has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 15. All students registered for the SAT received notification from the College Board regarding the rescheduled date.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy