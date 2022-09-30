Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Kansas Athletics announces location for ESPN's College Gameday
No. 19 Kansas Football officially announced that ESPN College Gameday will be on the hill of the Campanile on Saturday at 8 a.m. Details about fan attendance to the show have not been announced.
mycouriertribune.com
William Jewell breaks ground on Link Project
LIBERTY — A celebration for different activities and events was on display during the Homecoming weekend for William Jewell College this past week. One of the big highlights was the groundbreaking of the Link Project on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Link Project will improve William Jewell’s athletic spaces and...
mycouriertribune.com
Dropcap MPW Recap
The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
mycouriertribune.com
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs
The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycouriertribune.com
Erlene O'Brien
Erlene O'Brien, 98, of Kansas City North passed away peacefully at home. She loved her family and friends dearly. Erlene was united in marriage to Marion O'Brien Feb. 5, 1947.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty church storage area catches fire
LIBERTY — Christmas may look different at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291, after the storage area for the church decorations caught on fire in the late afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 4. No injuries have been reported.
mycouriertribune.com
Suspect who shot at Excelsior Springs police dead from return fire
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Carl Carrel, 65, a man suspected of shooting a police officer in Excelsior Springs died from his injuries a day after an officer returned fire. Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, Oct. 1, at Crown Hill and Kearney roads in Excelsior Springs.
mycouriertribune.com
Man charged with killing brothers, dumping their truck in Holt pleads guilty
Garland “Joey” J. Nelson of Braymer, charged with murdering two Wisconsin brothers in a cattle deal gone wrong, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of first-degree murder. Nelson had been facing the death penalty and a pending trial in the killing of Justin Diemel, 24, and Nicholas...
Comments / 0