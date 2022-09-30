ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

William Jewell breaks ground on Link Project

LIBERTY — A celebration for different activities and events was on display during the Homecoming weekend for William Jewell College this past week. One of the big highlights was the groundbreaking of the Link Project on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Link Project will improve William Jewell’s athletic spaces and...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Dropcap MPW Recap

The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs

The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Liberty, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Liberty, MO
Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
mycouriertribune.com

Erlene O'Brien

Erlene O'Brien, 98, of Kansas City North passed away peacefully at home. She loved her family and friends dearly. Erlene was united in marriage to Marion O'Brien Feb. 5, 1947.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty church storage area catches fire

LIBERTY — Christmas may look different at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291, after the storage area for the church decorations caught on fire in the late afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 4. No injuries have been reported.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Suspect who shot at Excelsior Springs police dead from return fire

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Carl Carrel, 65, a man suspected of shooting a police officer in Excelsior Springs died from his injuries a day after an officer returned fire. Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, Oct. 1, at Crown Hill and Kearney roads in Excelsior Springs.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Man charged with killing brothers, dumping their truck in Holt pleads guilty

Garland “Joey” J. Nelson of Braymer, charged with murdering two Wisconsin brothers in a cattle deal gone wrong, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of first-degree murder. Nelson had been facing the death penalty and a pending trial in the killing of Justin Diemel, 24, and Nicholas...
HOLT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy