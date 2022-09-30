Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
JAKK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.57, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the toymaker...
Zacks.com
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PDD - Free Report) closed at $62.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWAV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $278.96, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the medical device...
Zacks.com
A10 Networks (ATEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ATEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.78, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the provider...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know
ETSY - Free Report) closed at $101.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RCL - Free Report) closed at $37.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had...
Zacks.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CMG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1,504.70, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%. Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had...
Zacks.com
Is Hershey (HSY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
HSY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Hershey is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Daqo (DQ) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Kellogg (K) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
K - Free Report) closed at $72.12, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Frosted Flakes,...
Zacks.com
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
D - Free Report) closed at $71.50, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 13.13% over...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Is Jabil (JBL) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BELFB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.65, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Humana (HUM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HUM - Free Report) closed at $503.78, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 3.12% in...
Zacks.com
Is BP (BP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 3rd
SHEL - Free Report) : This energy and petrochemical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Shell PLC Unsponsored...
Zacks.com
Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PAA - Free Report) closed at $10.21, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation...
Zacks.com
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
RGCO - Free Report) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago,...
Zacks.com
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
VZ - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this largest U.S. cellphone carrier have returned -5.2% over the past month...
Comments / 0