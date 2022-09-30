Read full article on original website
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Aaron Rodgers’ Wild Haircut Draws Hilarious Comparisons: PHOTO
Aaron Rodgers was the talk of Week 4 in the NFL. Very little of the conversation related to his play on the field or the fact that he led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots. Fans appeared pretty infatuated with Rodgers’ haircut...
Sunday Night Football Fans Fed Up With Cris Collinsworth’s Constant Praise of Patrick Mahomes
Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game has NFL fans tuning in for the Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady battle, but Cris Collinsworth is drawing fans’ ire again. Viewers are just uncomfortable and a little frustrated with the constant praise he’s giving the Chief’s quarterback. Tampa Bay and...
LOOK: Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday night, Antonio Brown made a strange post… The post LOOK: Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
Chiefs Fans React to Brittany Mahomes Ripping Controversial Article About Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, slammed The Kansas City Star on Friday after the outlet published a highly controversial opinion concerning the Chiefs star quarterback. In the publication’s “Letters to the Editor” section, an NFL fan from Illinois recently claimed that Mahomes “is not a team player,” in a...
NFL Fan Dies After Fall at Acrisure Stadium During Steelers-Jets Game
A fan attending Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers has died… The post NFL Fan Dies After Fall at Acrisure Stadium During Steelers-Jets Game appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break
If you were watching the Seattle Seahawks game, you were likely worried about D.K. Metcalf… The post Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future
Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cowboys QB Cooper Rush After 3rd Straight Win
As Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott nears his return after suffering an injury, backup Cooper Rush is taking full advantage of his opportunity on the gridiron. After Sunday’s 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders, Rush has now led “America’s Team” to their third straight win. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t committed to keeping Rush as the starter upon Prescott’s return. But following another victory, Jones praised Rush for his performance once again.
Blake Bortles, Former Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Announces NFL Retirement
On Wednesday, former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles officially announced his retirement from the NFL.… The post Blake Bortles, Former Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Announces NFL Retirement appeared first on Outsider.
Kansas City Mayor Tells Tom Brady to Retire During Sunday Night Football Game
When it comes to sports grudges, they are hard to quit. Apparently, the mayor of Kansas City is still upset at Tom Brady for Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs traveled to Tampa Bay for the first time since the 2021 Super Bowl. It felt like the visiting team had something to prove all night.
‘Concussion’ Doctor Bennet Omalu Urges Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to Stop Playing
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Week 5 road matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday. If the decision was up to Bennet Omalu, the famed neuropathologist who discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in former football players, Tagovailoa would continue to be sidelined. As in forever, after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Declines Ruling Out Dak Prescott Return in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys (3-1) owner Jerry Jones declined to rule out Dak Prescott for their Week 5 road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Jones admitted that while Prescott is unable the grip the ball well enough to play at the moment, his surgically repaired right thumb is improving.
Smith: ‘Cover-up’ of abuse in women’s sports spans years
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith joined NewsNation's Chris Cuomo to discuss a new report that details systemic abuse in the National Women's Soccer League.
Eli Manning Has Perfect Response to Throwback News Coverage of Peyton Manning in High School
Sometimes, no matter what you do, you’re still always little brother. Even two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Eli Manning goes through it. Ever since he was a kid, he was the little brother of Cooper and Peyton. Of course, that would change a little bit later on in life. But, video lives forever.
Tom Brady Weighs in on Concussions Following Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has some ideas about how the NFL can alter its concussion protocols. The league’s protocols were brought into the limelight in the wake of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury against the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. Tagovailoa was sacked and thrown to the ground like a rag doll. He was stretchered off the field and later diagnosed with a concussion.
Bills Mafia Makes Incredible Donation to Tua Tagovailoa Foundation After Scary Injury
Bills Mafia might be one of the rowdiest fan bases in the NFL, but it’s also a group that shows a ton of compassion. Another great example surfaced this weekend, when donations poured in to Tua Tagovailoa’s charity following his injury against Cincinnati. Tagovailoa suffered what appeared to...
RGIII’s ‘D’ Tweet About Antonio Brown Has Twitter Cringing
Days after Antonio Brown reportedly exposed himself at a Dubai hotel’s indoor swimming pool, RGIII now has Twitter in a collective cringe with his response to the situation. In the tweet, RGIII used Antonio Brown’s situation as part of his joke about the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks defense. “AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today,” RGIII tweeted after the Seahawks won against the Lions 48-45.
NFL Week 5 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game
Alright, Week 5, you’re up. It’s going to be difficult to live up to the standards that the fourth week of the NFL season set. I mean, we saw (and heard) just about everything you could imagine. Hot mics picked up Aaron Rodgers cussing out his center for...
‘Monday Night Football’ Streaker Identified
Did you see the Monday Night Football streaker, the one who got tackled by a Los Angeles Rams linebacker? Well, we now know who he is. The streaker is Alex Taylor, an animal rights activist with Direct Action Everywhere. The group is known for pulling stunts at sporting events, so security probably wasn’t that surprised. But it took Bobby Wagner and Takk McKinley, two Rams defensive players, to drop Taylor. The activist wore a “Right to Rescue.com” t-shirt and carried a flare blowing pink smoke. Taylor hopped onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., right before halftime.
