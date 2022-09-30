ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Oregon, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Oregon State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnf#American Football#Nfl Fans Sound Off#New White Uniforms#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Miami Dolphins#Fans Love
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cowboys QB Cooper Rush After 3rd Straight Win

As Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott nears his return after suffering an injury, backup Cooper Rush is taking full advantage of his opportunity on the gridiron. After Sunday’s 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders, Rush has now led “America’s Team” to their third straight win. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t committed to keeping Rush as the starter upon Prescott’s return. But following another victory, Jones praised Rush for his performance once again.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

‘Concussion’ Doctor Bennet Omalu Urges Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to Stop Playing

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Week 5 road matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday. If the decision was up to Bennet Omalu, the famed neuropathologist who discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in former football players, Tagovailoa would continue to be sidelined. As in forever, after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Weighs in on Concussions Following Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has some ideas about how the NFL can alter its concussion protocols. The league’s protocols were brought into the limelight in the wake of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury against the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. Tagovailoa was sacked and thrown to the ground like a rag doll. He was stretchered off the field and later diagnosed with a concussion.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

RGIII’s ‘D’ Tweet About Antonio Brown Has Twitter Cringing

Days after Antonio Brown reportedly exposed himself at a Dubai hotel’s indoor swimming pool, RGIII now has Twitter in a collective cringe with his response to the situation. In the tweet, RGIII used Antonio Brown’s situation as part of his joke about the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks defense. “AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today,” RGIII tweeted after the Seahawks won against the Lions 48-45.
NFL
Outsider.com

NFL Week 5 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Alright, Week 5, you’re up. It’s going to be difficult to live up to the standards that the fourth week of the NFL season set. I mean, we saw (and heard) just about everything you could imagine. Hot mics picked up Aaron Rodgers cussing out his center for...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Monday Night Football’ Streaker Identified

Did you see the Monday Night Football streaker, the one who got tackled by a Los Angeles Rams linebacker? Well, we now know who he is. The streaker is Alex Taylor, an animal rights activist with Direct Action Everywhere. The group is known for pulling stunts at sporting events, so security probably wasn’t that surprised. But it took Bobby Wagner and Takk McKinley, two Rams defensive players, to drop Taylor. The activist wore a “Right to Rescue.com” t-shirt and carried a flare blowing pink smoke. Taylor hopped onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., right before halftime.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy